Oakbay Investments’ ‘maiden results’ emphasise distance from government

OAKBAY Investments, which is not listed, has released what it calls "maiden results" in which it emphasises its dealings with other private-sector businesses and highlights the business it does not do with the government.

CEO Nazeem Howa said he hoped the statement would help dispel some myths — "especially the myth that we are heavily reliant on government business".

The company has been at the centre of allegations of "state capture".

The politically connected Gupta family said last month that it will sell its shareholdings in all its South African assets, including Oakbay, by the end of the year.

In Thursday’s statement, Oakbay said the largest company in its mining division — the division that contributes the biggest share of its revenue — was JIC Mining Services, which "has never had a government contract".

The second-biggest contributor, Sahara, "also does not have any government contracts, following a deliberate decision taken by its board in 2008".

Oakbay said its share of coal supply to Eskom from Tegeta amounted to 0.36% of Eskom’s total coal supply, and the Brakfontein mine, which started supplying Eskom in April 2015, was the first time any Oakbay business had mined coal.

The company also emphasised its role in creating jobs. "I honestly believe that we are a force for good in this country," Howa said.

The statement made little mention of Oakbay Resources and Energy, the JSE-listed company that narrowly escaped a delisting when it secured a sponsor last week.




