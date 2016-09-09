Gold explorer WRE plans dual JSE-LSE listing

LONDON — South African gold explorer White Rivers Exploration (WRE) planned to seek a dual stock market listing in London and Johannesburg next year to help it develop one of the world’s largest bullion deposits, the company said on Thursday.

With the price of gold having climbed by about 27% this year, WRE aims to step up its operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it owns 65% of a joint venture project with Harmony Gold.

WRE executive chairman Neil Warburton said the reserve offers "huge upside potential" as one of the largest unmined high-grade gold resources in the world and that a dual listing will facilitate commercialisation of the project.

The company said that a study of the joint-venture deposit, which also contains uranium, showed gold reserves of more than 6.68-million ounces, with production potential of up to 300,000 ounces a year.

Reuters