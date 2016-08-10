Wiese starts all-cash bid for Trans Hex

BILLIONAIRE retailer Christo Wiese is returning to diamonds, launching an all-cash bid as the dominant partner in a consortium to buy and take private JSE-listed alluvial diamond miner Trans Hex.

Wiese’s two family companies, Cream Magenta and Metcap, last week bought 49-million shares in Trans Hex, giving them a total 47.08% stake. The companies have joined forces with listed investment group RECM and Calibre, which is chaired by Piet Viljoen, to give the consortium 72.28% in Trans Hex.

"The opportunity arose and some of my family companies decided to get involved. I’m not aware of the availability of other diamond companies," Wiese said on Monday. "It’s too early to spell out a strategy.

"I was involved in diamonds 30-odd years ago and I’ve always had an interest in them. I owned the Ochta diamond mine, which then subsequently became part of Trans Hex," he said. "I see great potential for diamonds going ahead."

Wiese is SA’s wealthiest individual, worth an estimated $7.4bn according to Bloomberg data. He chairs Shoprite and Steinhoff International, a furniture and household goods company in which he is the largest shareholder.

Steinhoff, which makes up more than $4bn of Wiese’s wealth, has bought Mattress Firm in the US for $2.4bn.

The consortium had launched an all-cash bid for the balance of Trans Hex shares it did not own and the details of that offer would likely be known today, Viljoen said on Monday.

Trans Hex’s share price had shot up nearly 7% on Monday to R3.95, overshooting the R3.94 per share cash offer said to be contemplated by the consortium, said a shareholder who declined to be named.

"If you look at the dilution that faces minority shareholders ahead of a big investment in the Namaqualand mine and the risks associated with the older mines that are near the end of their lives and have to be closed at some point, I think that is a good price," said the shareholder.

The plan was to take Trans Hex private, said Viljoen.

"This is an alluvial diamond mining company and the earnings are lumpy, with big losses or big profit. The market doesn’t like that. From time to time when it starts a new project… it needs capital," he said.

"For the past five years, Trans Hex has not had a strong shareholder. Our strategy is to act as a strong shareholder of reference to help them when they need capital and to act as a long-term steward of the company not worried about short-term earnings and more worried about whether they are doing the right thing for the longer term," he said.

There were no plans to change management at Trans Hex, Viljoen said. Diamond mining veteran Llewellyn Delport would remain as CEO.

Trans Hex is a 40% shareholder in a consortium that bought the Namaqualand diamond concession from De Beers two years ago and is a 30% partner in the Somiluana mine in Angola. It owns the Baken and Bloeddrift alluvial mines in the Northern Cape, but these mines are near the end of their lives.