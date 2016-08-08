Consortium makes cash offer to buy out Trans Hex minorities

DIAMOND miner Trans Hex said on Monday a consortium comprising Cream Magenta 140, Metcap 14 and RECM and Calibre Investment Holdings had formed a consortium and made a cash offer to buy out minorities.

Cream Magenta and Metcap, private companies associated with retail billionaire Christo Wiese, last week bought 49-million Trans Hex shares, giving them 47% of the alluvial diamond miner. The shares are held equally between Cream Magenta and Metcap.

Together with RECM and Calibre, the consortium holds about three-quarters of Trans Hex’s shares, with a total ownership of 72.28%, forcing the consortium in terms of the Companies Act to make an offer to other shareholders to buy their shares.

Trans Hex lifted the suspension in trade of its shares that was put in place on Friday and said it would let shareholders know details of the offer in due course.

When the shares were suspended they were trading at R3.70. It is understood the offer to minorities could be in a range of R3.90-R3.94 each. Trans Hex has a market capitalisation of nearly R400m, meaning it would take about R100m to buy out the balance of the shares.