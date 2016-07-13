Rockwell returns to profit in its first quarter

ROCKWELL Diamonds reported a return to profit for the three months ended May, the first quarter of its financial year.

Sales grew 46% to C$12m and it reported an aftertax profit of C$570,000 from a loss of C$5.2m in the matching three months in 2015.

"Rockwell has begun fiscal 2017 with a significantly changed operational profile from just one year ago," CEO James Campbell said in press release accompanying the results statement.

"Niewejaarskraal has been placed on care and maintenance, Tirisano sold, Remhoogte — Holsloot acquired and, against most expectations, Saxendrift is still in production, albeit at a reduced rate and grade.

"Enhanced productivity on our operations has resulted in improved diamond recoveries and diamond values, which have translated in increased diamond revenues, on both a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis."

Its Wouterspan mine should start production in August, Campbell said.

Rockwell intends closing Saxendrift and moving its resources to Wouterspan during this financial year, it said in the results statement.