Sibanye management suspends top Amcu officials after strike

IN A show of force and zero tolerance of bad behaviour, Sibanye Gold has sent a clear message to its unions at Kroondal by suspending six shop stewards and laying criminal charges against one.

Sibanye said on Friday it had suspended six shop stewards belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and brought criminal proceedings against one of them after a brief strike at its Kroondal platinum mine.

“One of the six is the Amcu branch chairperson against whom criminal charges have been laid with the South African Police Service after repeatedly making direct threats to a member of the Kroondal mine management,” the company said.

Amcu could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The wildcat strike on May 27 was declared unlawful and unprotected, after Sibanye sought a court interdict to end the action.

The strike was the first Sibanye has had to deal with in the platinum sector since taking control of Aquarius Platinum. No production was lost to the two-day strike.

Sibanye shares Kroondal near Rustenburg with Anglo American Platinum. It also shares the Mimosa mine in Zimbabwe with Impala Platinum.

Sibanye is planning to buy the Rustenburg mines owned by Anglo American Platinum for at least R4.5bn.

The Kroondal and Rustenburg mines have a common boundary, and Sibanye plans to unlock R800m in cost savings annually by sharing management, services, and other overheads and infrastructure.

Sibanye management showed it would take a firm line with Amcu ahead of platinum sector wage talks in coming weeks.

Kroondal is not part of those negotiations.

“The threats and intimidation made by Amcu representatives are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated by Sibanye,” said Jean Neal, the former CEO of Aquarius, and now the CEO of Sibanye’s platinum division.

“The unlawful manner in which the Amcu representatives behaved is of serious concern, as it threatens the safety of our employees, as well as the viability of the operation.

“In terms of the recognition agreement, the Amcu leadership have to accept accountability for any actions their representatives take,” he said.

Sibanye shares closed up 1% on Friday at R49.45, bringing the company’s gains so far in 2016 to 116%.