Implats CEO to step down in surprise move

THE CEO of Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal, will resign at the start of December.

Terence Goodlace, 57, is stepping down from Johannesburg-based Impala almost four years after succeeding David Brown as CEO.

Impala said it was reviewing its succession plans and starting a search to fill the vacancy.

The world’s largest platinum producers are confronting a slump in prices that has prompted them to cut thousands of jobs and sell shares to investors to strengthen their balance sheets.

Impala is struggling to reach output targets amid a spate of mining deaths and safety failures as it seeks to recover from the effects of a five-month strike that crippled South African producers two years ago.

It raised about R4bn through a share sale in October.

"The timing of this move comes as a surprise to us, with the company making progress to stabilise operations after strikes in 2014 and the equity issue from last year to stabilise the balance sheet," Richard Hatch, a London-based mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in an e-mailed note.

"Focus is currently on improving safety and controlling costs at Impala Rustenburg."

Two workers remain missing after the company closed the No 1 Shaft at its mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, Impala said earlier on Wednesday.

In February, Impala revised production targets for the fiscal year to end-June after nine workers died at mines in SA and Zimbabwe in six different accidents, including a fire at a shaft in Rustenburg that left a section of the mine unusable until July 2017.

