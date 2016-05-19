Gold Fields quizzed on silicosis and executive pay

GOLD Fields directors were quizzed at its well-attended annual general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday about their response to silicosis and performance measures for management remuneration.

Shareholders’ and employees’ dissatisfaction at increases in executive remuneration has been an issue for companies everywhere in recent years, as share prices and dividends have dwindled. In the year to December, Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland earned a total of R35.9m in salary, pension, bonus and share proceeds, from R28.2m in 2014, while financial director Paul Schmidt earned R22.3m (2014: R17.3m).

All resolutions were passed by a significant majority, although there was less support for the issuance of new shares, acquisition of the company’s own shares and remuneration, than for reappointments of auditors and directors.

Mehluli Mncube, representing the Sentinel Retirement Fund, Eskom Pension Fund and Mines Pension Fund, asked the board to explain the implications for Gold Fields of the recent decision by the High Court in Johannesburg to allow former gold mine workers seeking compensation for silicosis to institute a class action.

He also asked what Gold Fields was doing on its mines at present to prevent silicosis.

Holland said the court judgment was long and Gold Fields’ counsel was still reading it, so it was not yet possible to comment yet. This was the certification of a class action, and legal and technical arguments would be raised later. The gold industry wanted a solution to workers’ silicosis claims that would be fair to existing and former employees, and sustainable for gold companies.

At its mines Gold Fields was tackling silicosis by educating employees about the risks and the measures they had to take to protect themselves, and by taking measures in the workplace, such as mist sprays in higher dust areas.

Mncube also questioned changes in the measurements used for calculating executive remuneration, and whether they were aligned with shareholders’ interests. Alan Hill, who heads Gold Fields’ remuneration committee, said despite a low gold price, Gold Fields had cut costs, increased production, and generated $123m from operating activities, all of which were in shareholders’ interests.