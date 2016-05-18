THE Chamber of Mines has warned against a repeat of last year’s wage strikes given the country’s and sector’s "straitened economic circumstances" together with the threat of a sovereign ratings downgrade.

The chamber’s CE Roger Baxter‚ said wage talks would begin soon at the three largest platinum companies as the agreements concluded following the five-month strike in 2014 reach their mid-year expiry date.

"Given the country’s and sector’s current straitened economic circumstances‚ together with the threat of a sovereign ratings downgrade‚ a repeat of the events around the previous wage round will be foolhardy‚" he warned.

He added that the gold and coal wage negotiations during 2015 had been particularly challenging with settlement levels‚ as had almost invariably been the case previously‚ above the inflation rate.

"However‚ the two sectors should enjoy three and two years respectively of stability due to the multi-year agreements reached."

With an average of half of mining companies in loss-making territory‚ the focus for many was on restructuring for survival‚ Baxter added.

"Our members have experienced progressively weakening commodity prices‚ rapidly rising costs‚ falling productivity and some regulatory issues that challenge their ability to sustain operations and to maintain employment levels‚" he said.

"And while we are gratified at the industry’s improving safety trends (2015 being the best year on record)‚ the early months of 2016 reminded us that we have no cause for complacency in our quest for zero harm‚" he added.

TMG Digital