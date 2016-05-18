Competition authorities approve diamond miners’ merger

THE Competition Commission has approved the tie-up between diamond miners Ekapa Mining and Petra Diamonds to form Kimberly Ekapa Mining Joint Venture.

The resultant operation will consist of London-listed Petra Diamond’s subsidiary Crown Resources, and Ekapa Mining’s subsidiaries Superstone and Ekapa Minerals. The merger has also been approved by the Competition Tribunal.

The Commission said it was unlikely the merger would prevent or lessen competition in the market for the production and supply of rough diamonds. The tribunal reached the same conclusion.

Ekapa Mining and Petra Diamonds will bring their experiences and technology in tailing dams treatment, and in the extraction of diamonds from mining residue.

Petra Diamonds spokesman Gert Klopper welcomed the approvals, saying: "We will be able to combine the resources in mineral, equipment and human to give us the opportunity and flexibility of working out a combined licence for the operation,"

Petra Diamonds and Ekapa Mining jointly bought the Kimberley Mines from De Beers last year for R102m.

The diamond market has been under pressure from slower Chinese retail market consumption and a strong dollar, resulting in diamond producers like Beers and Russia’s Alrosa, withholding rough diamonds until the market recovers.