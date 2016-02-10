Master Drilling unveils new concept at indaba

MASTER Drilling, a company based in Fochville, Gauteng, has unveiled its concept of what could be a ground-breaking way to sink shafts, saving time and adding value to projects that might otherwise not be implemented.

JSE-listed Master Drilling showed a model of the machine that could weigh as much as 600 tonnes and cost about R800m to make, with a target date for commissioning two years from now.

A study by engineering firm WorleyParsons showed that the sinking of a shaft 1km deep with a 9m diameter at a precious metals project using conventional methods would take up to three years and cost $590m.

The Master Drilling machine would do the same work in 18 months, bringing much faster access to the ore body and changing the net present value and internal rate of return assumptions the mining company and its investors had made for the project, said Louis Germishuys, the chief operating officer in charge of shaft development at Master Drilling.

The effect on the net present value in the example used would be about $170m, he said. "That’s big in anybody’s language."

Mr Germishuys said the financial model would differ based on the mineral, shaft depth and the host rock type. The machine will sink a shaft at 7m a day with a crew of just 40 people.

"If you run these numbers in your financial models, you can dust off old projects that didn’t make investment hurdle rates or current projects that are borderline, (and) apply the sinking time or access time to your ore body. It could make those projects viable and get board approval," he said.

A model of the drill was unveiled at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

"Perhaps the way to look at this concept is to consider a more holistic picture in that the diameter of the shaft this machine can drill means boring machines can be lowered into mines now, where in the past access has been constrained by the small diameters of shafts," said Murray MacNab from WorleyParsons. "There is enormous potential if mines are able to move away from batch mining using explosives. They could have more productive mines using boring machines, so this drilling concept is so much more than just safety and costs."

The model on display at the indaba showed a two-stage drill suspended from the surface on a large wheeled overhead support structure.

The drilling part of the machine has two sections, with one doing the blind drilling, creating a 4.1m pilot hole in a flooded environment. The ground-up rock would be forced up the drill onto one of the platforms covering the two drilling heads where water and solids would be separated and the water returned to the drilling head.

The second drilling surface is about a quarter of the way up the drill in a V formation, creating a large diameter shaft, with the chips from this reamer falling into catchment bays, collected, and hauled to special loading stations on the platforms, where a kibble would load and hoist them to the surface.

Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius said there was nothing new in the technologies deployed in the drill, with different companies using the various parts of the drilling solution, but it was Master Drilling that had combined them into a single patented machine. Master Drilling was going out on a limb to fund about R800m needed to build the first rig, he said.