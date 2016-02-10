BUSINESS DAY TV: Low prices are taking their toll on the industry

CHRIS Griffith is CEO of Anglo American Platinum.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Investing in Mining Indaba has kicked off in Cape Town today and today we’ve seen Anglo American Platinum release its full-year results reflecting just some of the pressure industry is (under) at the moment and that’s with its 86% drop in full-year profit. The company CEO Chris Griffith joins us now.

Thanks so much Chris for your time today, so you’ve guided to these results, are you surprised at the pace of deterioration in your earnings right now?

CHRIS GRIFFITH: Last year was a really tough pricing environment. Last year, for example, we saw a 21% reduction year on year, just in the platinum price, in the platinum dollar price, with the slight strengthening of the rand, we did actually see the benefit only reducing to a -8% year on year. So it was a very rapid deterioration in price last year. Having said all that, one of the things we did do is guide to the market at the end of last year that we’ll be taking a R14bn impairment and scrapping on assets and loans to some of our JV (joint venture) partners and in addition to that about R1bn worth of once-off costs that are becoming associated with head count reduction in the group. So, as a result of that, we had flagged very well to the market that these once-off would be impacting our results and then if we exclude that you can actually see that we’ve had a fairly solid set of results with great production performances and actually in this kind of pricing environment, when our peers are going back to their shareholders to ask for recapitalisation of their businesses, we’ve been able to reduce our levels of net debt.

BDTV: You’ve looked at R14bn worth of write-offs, is this what it takes to ride out an economy that remains depressed?

CG: One shouldn’t read too much into the write-offs, if you look at Anglo Platinum, it’s quite a technical thing but we have a look at a single cash generating unit. When we take some of our assets out of that like the Rustenburg assets that we now need to hold for sale, now we have to mark that value of that asset to the market. And because the market is so depressed now, that has actually reduced the value potential of that asset by about 50%. And if we look at some of our loans, it looks like there may be less likelihood of those loans coming back to the company. So, other than that, this is not trying to write the whole, all the asset base of the company to the market, the rest of the assets that are within our retained portfolio are still in a good shape and still have the same carrying values on our books as what we are expecting from those assets going forward.

BDTV: In part, we have the distress the company is in being attributed to pricing assumptions producers use for their reserves calculation being way out of sync with what the market is, what kind of revision if any have you had to come forward with in that regard?

CG: We haven’t had a big change in our reserves, particularly at Mogalakwena, the big pit shales that delineate sort of the extent of the pits, we haven’t had to materially change that. So we’ve seen some reduction in reserves moving back into resource, but we haven’t had a big change in the amount of reserves that we have declared because of the impact on price. The big impact on price, of course, is straight-on earnings and the fact is that about 50% of the industry is loss making at this point in time. That is the real impact. So not so much around the asset write-offs or the reserves, it’s just that the companies are, platinum companies as a whole are really battling with this low price environment and that about half of the industry is loss making.

BDTV: Is part of the solution perhaps to cut supply? And how much of a challenge is that right now?

CG: It’s a strange thing that actually the platinum industry at the moment, the platinum fundamentals are still fairly good. So this year we saw another deficit in the platinum market, so it’s not as if the market is oversupplied. There is, however, in the very weak pricing environment, the sentiment around holding above ground stock is much weaker and so what we see is this above-ground stock coming back to the market, almost feeling like the market is in oversupply. So what has to be done is, of course, loss-making production, there should be reductions in the amount of loss-making production. But the real issue is the macroeconomic factors that are weighing on the platinum and platinum group metal prices.

BDTV: But to survive it all, you are looking at a host of restructuring endeavours, so take us through some of them because the latest is the fact that you’ve now put Twickenham on care and maintenance and you’re looking at that being a mechanised operation moving forward, right?

CG: Correct. The restructuring journey actually in Anglo Platinum started in 2013 where we needed to reduce loss-making production, we cut some of our production. But going forward we’ve had to do more and each time we’ve sort of done a whole host of things, cutting costs, cutting capital, shutting loss-making production, no sooner have we done that it seems that the prices got worse. And then we would do more and the prices got worse again. So we have a number of our assets up for sale, we’ve been taking huge reductions in the amount of capital, including deferring all of our growth projects till 2017, we’re cutting our overhead staff, cutting the management in the business, and we’ve identified another R1bn of cuts so we can take it at an indirect cost level. So it’s all through the business, capital, costs, overhead costs, reducing the amount of water and electricity we use, right to the small things. So from the big things to the small things, just to be able to be cash positive, try find a way for the companies to survive in this low pricing environment. But correctly, as you’ve pointed out, the one area, because notwithstanding this difficult pressure, we were able to make all of our mines cash positive in this last year.

The one area of our business is the Twickenham project and that with a cash outflow of R0.5bn, we’ve had to put that project on care and maintenance and we’ll come back to that decision in 2017. So we think it’s a great asset, it can be a great mine going forward, we’ve redesigned the mine to be a trackless mine but in this environment where the market doesn’t need additional ounces, and it’s costing us R0.5bn on an annual basis, we’ve had to take the unfortunate decision of putting that asset on care and maintenance for now and come back to that decision in 2017.

BDTV: And how has that impacted your capital expenditure now for the year ahead?

CG: We were spending about R6bn in 2013, just to give you some sort of benchmark, we’ve reduced that now in 2015, we spent R3.7bn and we’ve guided that this coming year we’ll spend between R3.7bn and just over R4bn.