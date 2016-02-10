BUSINESS DAY TV: Kumba expects cost savings from reduction in waste

NORMAN Mbazima is Kumba Iron Ore CEO.

BUSINESS DAY TV: It’s been a tough year for Kumba Iron Ore as it rejigged its operations to cope with the sharp fall in the iron ore price last year. It’s also taken a R6bn impairment on its Sishen mine. I’m with CEO Norman Mbazima for more on the company’s performance and prospects.

Norman...so how have you had to restructure your operations in this very difficult environment?

NORMAN MBAZIMA: That’s right, a very difficult year. There are no prices, we have no control over them...it’s to do with the supply and demand of our seaborne iron ore and what’s happening in China and what’s happening on the supply side. So what we can do is the things that we can control and the things that we can control are where we mine, what we mine and how we mine it. We rejigged some of our operations last year. As you know we stopped mining at Thabazimbi. And we also did some work at Kolomela to ensure that we can reduce the amount of waste there whilst increasing the production and hence reducing the unit costs...you’d have seen that. And now we are doing a major change to not mine certain areas of high strip pressures and therefore to reduce both the amount of waste that we have and the amount of production, and we’ll be moving from producing 35-million tonnes to 27-million tonnes and reducing from as high as 270-million tonnes of waste to 135-million tonnes of waste this year.

BDTV: How does that help with your cost base though, because you have to bring those costs down and you are aiming to reduce costs by about $10 a tonne over the course of 2016...how does the waste help that?

NM: Firstly in 2015 we did a lot of work just to reduce what we spend and how we spend it, talking to our suppliers, etcetera and you saw that figure of R4bn come down from our costs during that year. This year what we’re doing, as we said, on the plan that we announced previously we were going to do 230-million tonnes of waste and now we’re going to do 135-million tonnes. The production was going to be 35-million to 36-million tonnes and now it’s going to be 27-million tonnes. You can see that the reduction in waste is significantly bigger than in the reduction of the production and therefore our unit cost per tonne of production will come down significantly.

BDTV: Where do you expect to be in the cost curve by the end of 2016 because you are still an expensive producer compared to some of your Australian counterparts...Rio Tinto, also Vale in Brazil? Where will this place you?

NM: Our producers in Australia and Brazil have a number of advantages over us. They are much closer to China if you talk about the Australians, for example, they’re much closer to the sea from the mine than we are, and their ore is much shallower, it’s much closer to the surface. We have to do...we will therefore always remain a slightly more expensive producer than they are, but we have to try and reduce that cost as much as possible and we’re doing so now with the measures that I have announced, and that should keep us in the third quartile of the cost curve, moving towards the second quartile, that is our aim.

BDTV: So looking at the impairment you’ve taken on Sishen of R6bn, is that the extent of it in your view?

NM: Based on the figures that we had to work with we feel that is the extent of it. We said that if the current macroeconomic factors, so if the current rand/dollar exchange rate, if the current freight rates, if the current lump premiums continue for the rest of this year and we deliver on our strategy, our breakeven price could be as low as $32 a tonne.

BDTV: Obviously just to add another spoke in the wheel perhaps, is the R1.8bn that you could face in tax penalties coming through from SARS. What success do you think you’ll have with your objection with SARS, because this dates back from 2006–10...why wasn’t it picked up by your auditors at the time and do you think you have a successful case here?

NM: We do think we have a successful case and have confidence in our position. It’s never a case of not being picked up by the auditors because we are happy with what we did in those years and how we disclosed what we did and the tax related thereto, so that’s why it remains as a continued liability for us and not something we would have booked in our books as a result. We are confident of a successful outcome in this regard.

BDTV: And just looking at the current year, do you think you’ll have to take any more production off stream if conditions remain as difficult as they are at the moment?

NM: I don’t think so. A lot of people have been asking, “Are you taking production off the market in order to balance the market?” We are far too small a supplier into this market for that to matter. So the only reason why we’re taking production off is to ensure that we can mine in such a way that we have a lower unit cost of production. We think we’re at an optimal level for the environment that we’re now in and we’re actually looking at ways and means of being able to produce more from the plants and therefore at a lower cost, and add to the figures that I’ve already set out to you.

BDTV: During this difficult period, volatile period for mining companies, do you have the full support of your parent company Anglo American?

NM: I’m very pleased to say we’ve had 100% support from Anglo American during this period, whether that be from the financial side or from the operational side, or indeed just from the structural side, we have had full support from Mark Cutifani and his executives, and this continues to be the case.

BDTV: So when they look at their restructuring are they supportive of Kumba? Is Kumba going to remain part of the Anglo stable going forward?

NM: I don’t know the answer to that...you must leave that to Mark Cutifani and he has said that he will be announcing the restructuring of the Anglo portfolio on February 16 and I believe we should wait for that. Suffice it to say that our job is to make Kumba as profitable as possible so that we can deliver value to our owners, whoever that may be.