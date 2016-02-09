Kumba’s R1.8bn additional tax bill makes a bad year worse

IN A year of record export sales, but a poor financial performance due to weak prices and a R6bn impairment, Kumba Iron Ore faces an additional tax bill of R1.8bn.

Kumba has also lodged an appeal against the conditional inclusion of a contested 21.4% of its flagship into its existing mining right, arguing that the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act does not make provision for mining rights to have conditions such as supplying domestic customers, skills development, procurement, and research and development.

Kumba has objected to the assessment by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), showing it had to pay an additional R1.8bn before interest and penalties.

These tax and regulatory battles started in a year in which the iron ore price fell 42% to $53 a tonne and production at SA’s largest iron ore miner dropped 7% to 44.9-million tonnes because of a change in mining plans at its flagship Sishen mine to reduce costs to cope with an ever gloomier iron ore market.

"The period ahead is likely to result in formidable changes for the industry with the market now pricing in a more muted trend for the iron ore price. As such the group does not expect a significant recovery in the iron ore price over the medium term," Kumba said.

Tony O’Neill, the right hand man of Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American, resigned from the Kumba board on February 5. The market is speculating Kumba could be one of the assets Anglo wants to dispose of when it unveils its restructuring plans on February 16.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-December fell by two-thirds to R11.82, while basic earnings per share collapsed to R1.46 compared with R33.44 a year earlier. The impairment charge of R6bn on the Sishen mine was the key reason.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, said its net debt had shrunk by 42% to R4.6bn as a result of restructuring, cost savings of R4bn and record export sales of 43.5-milllion tonnes.

Kumba withheld its dividend. The iron ore market is facing oversupply from the giant producers and falling demand around the world for the steel-making ingredient, particularly in China, which accounted for 63% of Kumba’s sales in 2015.

Exports from Australia rose 3% last year, while Brazil’s exports increased by 8%.

Kumba had an average break-even price for the year of $49 a tonne and towards the end of the year had pulled this figure down to $41 a tonne, below its $45 target. It has set itself a break-even price target of below $40 a tonne this year.

As part of the cost savings, Kumba will retrench 2,633 employees at the Sishen mines and reduce contractor numbers by 1,300.