Amplats restructure reverses cash woes

ANGLO American Platinum’s (Amplats) mines are all cash-flow positive following its extensive restructuring.

Amplats, the world’s largest producer of platinum, which is used to make catalysts in vehicle exhausts and jewellery, had cut 15,000 jobs since 2011 and excised 350,000oz of unprofitable platinum from its portfolio, replacing that output with lower-cost metal from its mechanised, shallower assets, said CEO Chris Griffith.

Keenly aware of the dangers of opening himself up to anti-competitive behaviour, Mr Griffith said on Monday Amplats had responded to market conditions where platinum prices fell 27% last year to an average $1,051/oz despite the market posting a fourth consecutive annual supply deficit. The price is now trading at about $920/oz.

Many players in the market had looked to Amplats, the largest producer, to make substantial production cuts to deepen the deficit and speed a correction in prices. Mr Griffith said Amplats had responded by removing loss-making ounces and had no intention of cutting profitable production.

"We are repeatedly asked, ‘why don’t you stop this mine or that mine?’ Clearly, I can’t send any signals to what other producers should do, but if you have a look, half the industry is loss-making. We don’t have to shut down profitable operations. If unprofitable production was reduced, there’d be more than enough production that was reduced," Mr Griffith said.

Amplats is gearing up its business to cope with a rand price for the basket of metals it produces of R22,500/oz. It achieved R24,200/oz last year, an 8% decline on the previous year. With the rand’s weakness so far this year against the dollar, it is achieving R24,600/oz.

Amplats is producing 2.4-million ounces of platinum, the same amount it was mining in 2011, despite a big reduction in job numbers and removing 350,000 ounces of unprofitable platinum. "It indicates how much more efficient the business has become," Mr Griffith said.

Amplats said it had put its Twickenham mining project into care and maintenance at a cost of 1,000 jobs. Twickenham was producing 20,000oz a year, but was costing the company R500m in capital and operating expenses. It was then decided to mothball the mine — it could produce up to 200,000oz a year — until prices and demand recovered, Mr Griffith said.

Unions said they had not been consulted about the decision. Mr Griffith said the process to reduce the Twickenham workforce had just started.

Amplats will sell its 50% stake in the joint venture it has with Aquarius Platinum’s Kroondal mine that neighbours, the Rustenburg mines Sibanye Gold, is buying from Amplats.

The rights to Kroondal held by Amplats were not part of the Sibanye transaction.

Amplats decided to sell the stake after Sibanye offered to buy the whole of Aquarius, tying up a large block of platinum real estate near Rustenburg.

Sibanye would hold talks with Amplats and buy the 50% stake "if the price makes sense", said Sibanye’s James Wellsted.

Amplats plunged into a heavy loss for its 2015 financial year, with R14bn in impairments and a further R1.1bn to cut jobs weighing heavily on its results, overshadowing the sound operational performance at its mines, all of which generated positive cash flows for the 12 months to end-December.

Amplats reported a total R4bn in free cash flow, reducing net debt to R12.8bn from R14.6bn at the start of 2015.