EU conflict mineral law ‘will not affect SA’s gold miners’

SA’s biggest gold miners and Rand Refinery are unlikely to be affected by a draft law looming in the European parliament that will oblige importers of gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum into the European Union (EU) to ensure their purchases are not contributing to conflict or human rights abuses.

Gold is one of the country’s biggest exports but it has negligible output of the other three minerals.

Opponents of this law have argued it places an onerous obligation on businesses. Potentially 300-400 importers and 800,000 manufacturing companies in the EU making products such as motor vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, packaging, lighting and jewellery will be affected once the law is passed.

According to Global Witness, the trade in conflict minerals has been partly responsible for fuelling conflicts that have displaced 9.4-million people in the Central African Republic, Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The original proposal by the European Commission in March last year was for a voluntary system for importers to source their minerals carefully and report on their efforts. The European parliament’s trade committee last month suggested mandatory reporting should be imposed only on smelters or refiners of these metals in the EU, which would have affected about 30-40 companies.

But the vote by members of the European Parliament, which was 402 for and 118 against, means that importers of these minerals into the EU will have to be certified and the businesses they sell to will have to prove the steps they have taken to identify and mitigate risks in their supply chains for these minerals.

"The European parliament has sent a clear signal. European firms cannot turn a blind eye to the risk their operations contribute to human rights abuses abroad," said Lucy Graham, legal adviser at Amnesty International’s business and human rights team.

"If the European Council follows suit, this law would represent a sea change in what is expected of companies when the minerals in their products come from countries riven by conflict."

AngloGold Ashanti spokesman Chris Nthite said the group would not be affected by this legislation as it could prove chain of custody from its gold mining sites to the Rand Refinery, where its gold was refined.

"The Rand Refinery, along with AngloGold Ashanti, is a member of the London Bullion Market Association and has to account that the gold it sells complies with the Responsible Gold Guidance Framework.

"This framework is mandatory for all refiners wishing to sell into the London bullion market, and is intended to assure investors and consumers that all London gold stocks are conflict-free due to compliance with an audited, conflict-free process," Mr Nthite said.

The Chamber of Mines said it could not comment at this time.