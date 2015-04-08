Spurned bidder vows to stop Village sale

ANTHONY Tannous, a disgruntled Village Main Reef shareholder and spurned bidder for the company’s Tau Lekoa gold mine, is threatening to halt a R637m cash purchase of Village by China’s Heaven-Sent, claiming his efforts to buy the mine have been wrongly thwarted.

Mr Tannous’s objections voiced at Tuesday’s meeting to vote on the deal were given a cold shoulder by Village shareholders, with 99.5% backing the deal.

Mr Tannous is CEO of the Orkney-based Tannous Group, which has interests in used cars, fitness, property, mining and engineering. He said his company, which had wanted to buy Tau Lekoa gold mine near Orkney, had written to the Competition Commission to complain about the sale process. The commission approved the deal last week.

The commission said it had received a call from a third party but not formal written correspondence. “The commission received a call from a third party advising that it intends to object to the transaction. The commission advised the third party that if it wishes to challenge the decision, it should approach the Competition Tribunal,” it said.

He said his lawyers were preparing documents to approach a court to halt the sale. "This will be stopped. It has been a one-sided affair. We’ve been deluded by Village. It’s not been an open and honest process," he said, raising the prospect of a counteroffer for Village worth R750m or higher. He was vague on the funding details.

Mr Tannous was one of those included in the first phase of bidding for Village’s assets in a process run by adviser Qinisele Resources. However, insiders said of the Tannous bid, "We could find no comfort about the financial support backing their bid," and the company was dropped.

Village CEO Ferdi Dippenaar said the Tannous offer was lower than the unconditional cash offer from Heaven-Sent. The Tannous offer included a "small" cash payment, and then offsetting the purchase price against liabilities in Village. It proposed that Tau Lekoa, the only cash-generating asset in Village, be managed by the Tannous outfit for six months before the parties agreed a monthly instalment to pay off the balance of the purchase price.

"It was astonishing. Which board in its right mind would accept such a proposal?" Mr Dippenaar said.

Clearance of China’s investment regulations was expected by month-end, Village chairman Bernard Swanepoel said.

An adviser said it would be extremely difficult to derail the deal now shareholders had given such support to the transaction.