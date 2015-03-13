Mine sales add to platinum ‘storm’

THE South African platinum industry should be shutting unprofitable mines rather than selling them, Wesizwe Platinum chief operating officer Paul Smith said on Thursday.

Wesizwe had looked at all the assets put up for sale by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Impala Platinum (Implats) but had not found any attractive, he said. Its focus remained on building its own 420,000oz-a-year platinum group metal mine, which would reach steady production in 2021.

Wesizwe wants to sell its 17% stake in the neighbouring Maseve mining project, owned by Canada’s Platinum Group Metals. "Have we had any real interest? No. What interest we did see was superficial," Mr Smith said. Wesizwe was content to keep the stake because it would no longer fund Maseve.

In October, Mr Smith said a "perfect storm" was about to hit the local platinum sector. "We are in that storm right now," he said in an interview on Thursday.

While a number of assets or joint ventures are now up for sale, platinum producers rushed their mines back into production after a five-month strike ended in June last year. Platinum prices are hovering around five-and-a-half-year lows of $1,116/oz.

"The industry is blindly producing flat out, irrespective of the reality of the metal price. It’s a disaster," Mr Smith said.

"We all expected a huge deficit and an enormous bounce in the price, but that’s not going to happen. We just have to get real on oversupply otherwise we will destroy our own industry."

If buyers were found for the mines that are for sale, the first thing the new owners would do was maximise output to recoup their investment quickly, he said, adding that this would worsen weak market conditions.

"In a weak market, to buy assets at the top end of the cost curve just doesn’t make sense. As an industry we should be shutting down capacity and not selling it," he said.

Implats forecast a platinum deficit growing from less than 1-million ounces to 1.8-million in 2023. It expects supply from SA, the single largest source, to rise more than 31% to 4.395-million ounces. Recycled platinum was forecast to rise to 3.3-million ounces from 2.3-million ounces.

However, there are more than 2.5-million ounces estimated to be held in opaque, above-ground stocks, which overshadow the supply-and-demand fundamentals and are blamed for keeping prices low.

Lonmin CEO Ben Magara last month urged consolidation of the industry instead of the fragmentation from the sale or listing of struggling mines.

Implats CEO Terence Goodlace has outlined plans to as rapidly as possible mine out old shafts in the next five years.