Lonmin deal promises long-lasting benefits, say Bapo leaders

LEADERS of mining community Bapo ba Mogale on Thursday said that the equity deal signed with Lonmin last year would benefit the community long after mining activity on Bapo-owned land ceases.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, Bapo ba Mogale spokesman Vladimir Mogale said that the transaction, first announced in July 2014 and finalised last December, had been under discussion between the Bapo ba Mogale community and Lonmin for a number of years.

"It has long been the intention of community leaders to reduce the community’s reliance on inevitably declining royalty payments, and to stimulate economic development and self-reliance in the region," said Mr Mogale.

The transaction, in which the Bapo ba Mogale swapped future royalties for an equity stake, has meant that the community gained a further share in Lonmin, worth R564m at the time, with additional cash flows of R100m payable over five years.

However, the deal has become contentious. Some suggest that the community deserves more than a "paltry" 2.5% stake.

In 2010 the Bapo ba Mogale were elbowed out of a possible 18% stake by Shanduka Holdings. The community blamed Lonmin for "irregularly" bringing on board Shanduka, which was then run by Cyril Ramaphosa, and undermining its rights.

The disgruntled community members had argued that Bapo ba Mogale could have negotiated a better deal had all community members been provided with full information, including a due diligence report.

The group was also challenging the ownership of the Wonderkop farm at Marikana where Lonmin is operating — the scene of labour unrest in 2012 when 34 people were shot dead by the police.

The ownership of the farm was the subject of a land claim by the Wonderkop community against the Bapo ba Mogale, which was yet to be finalised by the Land Claims Court.

Mr Mogale said on Thursday that holding shares in Lonmin — listed in London and Johannesburg — "had the potential to deliver future annual revenues that will persist as long as the company remains in business".

"Even though mining operations will move off Bapo-owned land, the community will continue to benefit from mining operations on the western side of Lonmin’s operations, which has a life expectancy of some 40 years."

He said "the benefits will therefore be sustained for more than 30 years after mining on our land (and therefore an entitlement to a royalty) would have ceased".