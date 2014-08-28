Palabora shareholders mull project to extend lift of mine

PALABORA Copper’s new owners, the Industrial Development Corporation and Chinese investors who delisted it from the JSE in February, will decide in coming weeks whether to approve a R9.3bn project to extend the life of South Africa’s largest copper mine by 20 years, to 2033.

Palabora has already spent R2bn on early works at the mine, which was owned by Rio Tinto and Anglo American until recently.

The project, called Lift II, entails the development of a second block-cave mining area.

“A bankable feasibility study was completed in May 2014, and provided a sound technical and positive business case to proceed to full execution with the Lift II project,” the GM of Palabora’s growth division, Nick Fouche, said yesterday.

“The study presented an option, at a 90% confidence level, to develop a new Lift II mining footprint 450m below Lift I that will ensure a continuation of copper mining in Palabora until 2033,” he said.

The mine produces 55,000 tonnes a year of refined copper and magnetite, which is iron ore.

Palabora’s major shareholders — Anglo American and Rio Tinto — last year sold the copper mine to a Chinese consortium, which includes Chinese steel giant Hebei Iron & Steel Group, Tewoo, General Nice and China Africa Development Fund, as well as the Industrial Development Corporation.