High Court revokes R16m in illegal payments by Aurora to financial consultants

THE High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday set aside about R16m worth of unlawful payments Aurora Empowerment Systems had made to its financial consultants, Sulliman and Fazel Bhana, and their family members.

The payments were made at a time when employees had not been paid their salaries.

It was a small victory in the efforts of the respective liquidators of Aurora and Pamodzi Group to claw back some of the billions of rand owed to creditors. The debt arises from the botched attempt to buy Pamodzi’s Grootvlei and Orkney gold mines in 2009 and includes monies owed to thousands of mine workers who were not paid salaries for six months.

The case to make father Sulliman Bhana and son Fazel Bhana, and Aurora’s former directors — grandson of late Nelson Mandela Zondwa Mandela, President Jacob Zuma’s nephew, Khulubuse Zuma, and Thulani Ngubane — personally liable for R1.7bn worth of losses was postponed.

Aurora liquidators planned to challenge more payments made in the period, said attorney Kobus Schabort of Schabort Inc.

Counsel for the liquidators Cedric Puchrin SC had argued the Bhanas had received the payments when Aurora was "hopelessly insolvent" and in circumstances where they were clearly preferred over other creditors.

"Insofar as it is suggested that the payments were made at a time when the respondent was not insolvent, (that) is, with respect, wishful thinking," Mr Puchrin said. There was no proof that the payments were repayments for loans made to Aurora.

He said the payments were in breach of the Insolvency Act and were therefore "impeachable".

Counsel for the Bhanas and their families Kennedy Tsatsawane asked for a postponement. Records showing that the money had been loaned to Aurora would be obtained within two weeks, he said. But Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann said the Bhanas had known for more than two years that the records would be needed.