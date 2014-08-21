Exxaro coal exports shoot up by 43%

EXXARO Resources, South Africa’s fourth-largest coal producer and the biggest supplier of coal to Eskom, said trading conditions during the past six months were challenging as the average price of export coal dropped more than expected.

The company, which released its results on Thursday, said export volumes for the six months ended June 2014 increased by 43% to 2.7-million tonnes compared with the year-earlier period.

"Demand in the domestic market for metallurgical, power station and steam coal, however, was lower than in the corresponding period," it said.

Exxaro’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 11% to 793c and coal business revenue was 19% higher at R7.3bn.

"This was mainly from a combination of higher export sales volumes recorded at (a) weaker rand (level), higher local steam coal sales volumes against higher prices, as well as lower power station coal sales volumes at higher prices," the company said.

A 39% increase in net operating profit to R1bn was recorded for the review period after the exclusion of a R292m pretax impairment loss recorded in the six months ended June 2013 on the property, plant and equipment at New Clydesdale Colliery.

"The increase was mainly made up of higher sales volumes, higher shortfall income received from Eskom, favourable exchange rate variances due to the weakening of the rand against the US dollar, lower operating losses at New Clydesdale Colliery, which is under care and maintenance, and higher overall cost savings.

"However, higher net operating profit was partially offset by lower sales prices and inflationary cost pressures in electricity and diesel," said Exxaro.

Exxaro declared an interim dividend of 260c per share, an increase of 11% from June 2013.

In the period under review, Exxaro raised R1bn in its debut bonds. This transaction marked Exxaro´s entrance to the bond market and the company said the debut bond would support its strategy of diversifying sources of funding to optimise its portfolio.

Exxaro said it expected the final coal to be delivered from the Tshikondeni hard coking coal mine to ArcelorMittal during the second half of 2014 as the mine would come to the end of its life. Power station coal demand was expected to increase and demand in the semicoke market segment was expected to remain strong.

Coal export volumes were expected to be similar to the first half of 2014.

Exxaro produced 18.8-million tonnes of coal in the period ended June 2014.

"The global macroeconomic and mineral commodity environment remains challenging. Against this background, Exxaro is optimistic about prospects for the second half of 2014." it said.