Billiton spin-off offers JSE investors a rarity

WHEN it lists on the JSE next year, Little Billiton, Spinco or whatever it is finally named, will offer investors a rare option: a mid-sized, diversified resources share.

With analysts estimating the value of the new company at $15bn-$17bn, it would be just under half the size of Anglo American, which had a market capitalisation of close to R400bn on Wednesday.

BHP Billiton announced this week it would demerge several companies that did not fit into its present portfolio focused on huge, long-life resources in copper, iron ore, coal, and oil and gas.

The rationale for the selection of the Spinco assets was that they have shorter lives than the remainder of the BHP Billiton portfolio, some of which can be mined for another 100 years or so, Graham Kerr, the chief financial officer of BHP Billiton who will be CEO of Spinco, said in an interview on Wednesday.

But by comparison with the rest of the industry, the life span of Spinco’s assets was normal, he said.

These businesses needed to be managed differently from BHP Billiton’s bigger assets; they offered a different value proposition — including that some of these commodities are expected to appreciate in the next couple of years — and they needed to attract their own expansion capital.

Spending limited

In the past couple of years, at a time when capital has become relatively scarce in the resources sector, Billiton’s spending on the businesses within Spinco has been mostly limited to maintenance and sustaining capital expenditure.

The last big investments were in the Worsley operations and a smelter at Samancor’s Metalloys near Meyerton.

Mr Kerr said once the new leadership of Spinco was in place, it would make further announcements to the market on its strategy. “It needs to crawl, and walk, and then run,” he said.

Management’s message would be that this was a good suite of assets offering quality returns throughout the commodities cycle. With the backing of the investment community it would earn the right to grow and look at new opportunities, Mr Kerr said.

There were brownfields expansion opportunities in the existing portfolio, for example in BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa and Cannington. When looking at broader expansion opportunities, Spinco would have more flexibility than Billiton to look at smaller deals. It would look in areas that were complementary to its business, including in South Africa and Southern Africa.

Specific permission

BHP Billiton’s proposal to spin off these assets did not require any specific permission from the South African government, other than on some minor issues, Mr Kerr said.

Billiton maintained a good relationship with the government and had made it clear this demerger plan was beneficial to South Africa. “It is important to note BHP Billiton is not leaving South Africa,” he said.

“It is keeping its listing here and will continue to look for opportunities that meet its criteria of large, longer-life assets.”

The group remained confident in South Africa as a resources destination. About one-third of Spinco production would be sourced from South Africa. It would appoint more South Africans to its management team and for the first time would have a South African CEO responsible for all its local operations. It would run its African operations out of its offices in South Africa.

Asked about South African operating challenges like militant labour and regulatory uncertainties, Mr Kerr said resources companies experienced challenges in all countries, such as productivity issues in Australia and South America, and logistical bottlenecks in Australia. Mr Kerr will be based in Perth, which will facilitate access to Spinco’s Australian and international operations.