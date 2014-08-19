Gold Fields sells stake in Peruvian project

GOLD Fields has sold its 51% stake in the Chucapaca exploration project in Peru to its joint-venture partner for $81m, recouping its investment in the project.

Gold Fields has scaled down its exploration portfolio and recently sold its Yanfolila prospect in Mali.

The company has unbundled three deep-level South African gold mines as part of its strategy to focus on cash generation.

Gold Fields has sold its Chucapaca stake to Compañía de Minas Buenaventura for $81m and will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on sales of gold, copper and silver from the Chucapaca concession area.

“The acquisition price of $81m and the royalty deal ensure Gold Fields’ investments in the project are recouped,” CEO Nick Holland said. “The royalty agreement provides us with future upside, as we see Buenaventura, with its local expertise and experience, advancing this project fairly quickly.

“The sale … is in line with our strategy of focusing on growing cash flow and moving away from greenfields exploration and new project development as a strategy for growth, in favour of the acquisition of in-production ounces and near-mine exploration and development.”

Reuters reported yesterday that Buenaventura intends developing the deposit as an underground mine instead of as an open-pit project that the two companies once deemed too costly. Gold Fields previously put the cost of investing in Chucapaca at more than $1.2bn.

Buenaventura is one of the biggest precious-metals mining companies in Peru. It owns a 43.7% stake in Newmont Mining ’s aging Yanacocha gold mine.

With Reuters