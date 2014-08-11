Under-pressure mining industry goes to indaba

THE South African mining industry gathers for a third annual conference this week against a backdrop of unprecedented labour unrest, changing legislation, rising costs and wariness among investors about South Africa as an investment destination.

The industry is under pressure about its compliance with the Mining Charter, which stipulates ownership, transformational, social and labour obligations companies must meet to retain mining rights. A compliance audit is under way and results are expected to be made public before the end of the year, heralding the end of the 10-year targets set out in the charter and prompting an overhaul of the document to force further transformation of the industry.

A review of compliance halfway through the charter showed a vast gap between what the Department of Mineral Resources regarded as compliance and the industry’s view, through the Chamber of Mines.

An industry source said the first appearance of Ngoako Ramatlhodi as the new mineral resources minister at the conference could offer insight into the department’s thinking regarding the charter and his request to recall the bill amending the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act before President Jacob Zuma signs it into law.

An array of ministers is scheduled to attend the annual mining lekgotla on Wednesday, which will include delegates from the chamber and unions. Community and youth group delegates will also attend.

An invitation was extended to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which called a five-month strike on platinum mines around Rustenburg — the longest strike in South Africa’s history.

Amcu, the largest union in the platinum production area around Rustenburg, has neither accepted nor declined the invitation, said convenor of the two-day lekgotla at Gallagher Estate, Khanyisile Kweyama.

The past two years have been among the most unsettled for the South African mining industry as Amcu displaced the National Union of Mineworkers at key mines, in a process marked by killing, violence, intimidation and disruption to output. Changes could be pending for the Labour Relations Act to avoid a repeat of the unrest.

Mr Ramatlhodi, shortly after taking office, asked Mr Zuma not to sign the amendments and has raised concern that there could be constitutional challenges to the bill as clauses pertaining to the oil and gas sector would curtail investment in that nascent sector.

CEO of the chamber Bheki Sibiya said on Friday that a letter from the chamber had been sent to Mr Zuma, urging him to sign the bill because the chamber was "happy with it". The department’s deputy director-general, Joel Raphela, declined to give any insight into what the minister would discuss at the lekgotla.

Last year CEO of Anglo American Mark Cutifani said: "Mining is about real estate and security of tenure — that is, if you threaten ownership, you threaten everything.

"We must remove uncertainty and that means the state must stop threatening ownership. Once you stop threatening ownership, you will set a starting foundation for new investment."