Harmony Gold's Phakisa mine impaired by R1.4bn

HARMONY Gold is impairing its Phakisa mine by R1.4bn, mothballing plans to sink a decline below existing workings to grow and extend the life of the mine.

Phakisa is one of four growth projects in South Africa and Harmony opted not to spend the more than R1bn needed to develop the twin decline, and will instead tackle part of the ore body from its nearby Tshepong mine, which shares the Basal Reef near Welkom. Harmony said after considering future gold prices and exchange rates it had decided not to pursue the decline project.

"A total impairment of approximately R1.4bn will be recorded in Harmony’s financial results for the year ended 30 June 2014, which will reduce the net profit of the company, but will not have an impact on reported cash balances and free cash flow," said Harmony CEO Graham Briggs on Friday.

"A portion of the Phakisa project area will be more efficiently mined from Tshepong and this has been included in the business plan of Tshepong. We will reconsider the Phakisa decline in future, as the project as a whole is worth investing in," he said. Harmony posted a net loss of R2.4bn in 2013.

Tshepong will access the Phakisa ore body towards the end of its life in about 18 years, utilising a decline to reach the nearby reef down dip of existing mining areas to extend its own life. "The amount of capital to sink that decline shaft would have resulted in negative cash flows in the short to medium term and we decided against that project for now," spokeswoman Marian van der Walt said.

The Phakisa declines were planned to access five levels of mining below current infrastructure. Mining firms use decline shafts to reach deeper portions of the ore body instead of sinking shafts from the surface at enormous cost and time.

Phakisa has the highest cash operating costs of Harmony’s mines in South Africa, coming in at between R350,000/kg and R385,000/kg. It is in ramp-up mode, which distorts costs. It was forecast to produce between 90,000oz and 100,000oz out of total group output of up to 1.4-million ounces for the 2014 financial year, on which Harmony reports this Thursday.