Companies / Mining

Harmony to write down Phakisa mine project by R1.4bn

08 August 2014 - 16:54 Allan Seccombe

HARMONY Gold will report a R1.4bn impairment against its Phakisa mine after completing a business plan for 2015.

Harmony considered estimates of the future gold price and exchange rates as well as the life of mine at Phakisa and operating costs.

"The business plans include the write-down of the carrying value of Phakisa," Harmony said on Friday.

"A total impairment of approximately R1.4bn will be recorded in Harmony’s financial results for the year ended June 30 2014, which will reduce the net profit of the company, but will not have an impact on reported cash balances and free cash flow," it said.

Harmony reports its annual results next Thursday.

The company has opted not to develop a decline at Phakisa, which would cost a "large amount of capital", Harmony said.

"A portion of the Phakisa project area will be more efficiently mined from Tshepong and this has been included in the business plan of Tshepong," CEO Graham Briggs said.

"We will reconsider the Phakisa decline in future, as the project as a whole is worth investing in," he said.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production
Companies / Mining
2.
Distell tops up with Cruz Vodka
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Imperial sells most of insurer Regent
Companies
5.
Oxford exit to be closed on M1 north as last ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.