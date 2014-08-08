Harmony to write down Phakisa mine project by R1.4bn

HARMONY Gold will report a R1.4bn impairment against its Phakisa mine after completing a business plan for 2015.

Harmony considered estimates of the future gold price and exchange rates as well as the life of mine at Phakisa and operating costs.

"The business plans include the write-down of the carrying value of Phakisa," Harmony said on Friday.

"A total impairment of approximately R1.4bn will be recorded in Harmony’s financial results for the year ended June 30 2014, which will reduce the net profit of the company, but will not have an impact on reported cash balances and free cash flow," it said.

Harmony reports its annual results next Thursday.

The company has opted not to develop a decline at Phakisa, which would cost a "large amount of capital", Harmony said.

"A portion of the Phakisa project area will be more efficiently mined from Tshepong and this has been included in the business plan of Tshepong," CEO Graham Briggs said.

"We will reconsider the Phakisa decline in future, as the project as a whole is worth investing in," he said.