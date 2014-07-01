Amplats in review of Rustenburg operations

ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday that it was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations, which were hit by a crippling five-month strike that ended last week.

"We expect to provide further details at the interims on July 21," Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said.

Amplats’ parent Anglo American has signalled its intention to possibly dispose of some of its aging platinum assets in South Africa and Britain’s Sunday Times reported it had put them up for sale.

A painful restructuring has been expected in South Africa’s platinum sector, which is struggling with rising costs and depressed prices for the precious metal used for catalytic converters in cars.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffiths said last week the world’s largest platinum producer would likely end up losing about R11bn from the protracted wage strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, which also hit Impala Platinum and Lonmin operations.

Bullion producer Sibanye Gold has said it might snap up platinum assets that come up for sale and is seen as one likely buyer of Amplats’ distressed mines.

Sibanye’s management team has a reputation for squeezing profit out of mines nearing the end of their lives and it could potentially fund the purchase by tapping cheap Chinese sources of finance given its connection to investors from the country.

Reuters