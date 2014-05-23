Lesson from SA mining, land problems

A PROBLEM with the way in which the North West has handled mining royalties determined in the lease contracts between tribal landowners and prospective miners has influenced the

design of legislation on this issue by public accounts committees in southern and eastern Africa.

The mooted new legislation, which was agreed on last week at a public accounts conference in Lusaka, Zambia, will place parliaments in a position to ratify all new mining leases between tribal landowners and prospective miners, and to audit existing contracts to ensure that the commitments agreed on are being followed.

In the North West, the provincial standing committee on public accounts has been dealing with complaints that communities in the volatile Rustenburg platinum belt have yet to realise the benefits of having mining operations on their ancestral land.

Tension between mines and communities has been seen as a contributing factor to the police’s fatal shooting of 34 striking mineworkers at Marikana in May 2012.

They were demanding a R12,500-a-month minimum wage.

It is this demand that is also at the centre of the continuing four-month strike in the platinum belt that is now before the Labour Court.

It emerged that t he North West-operated community trust account into which mining companies deposited royalties for communities had not been audited since the start of democracy in 1994.

There are allegations that hundreds of millions of rand belonging to communities have gone missing.

While the public protector and the office of the North West premier are investigating the trust account, the National Treasury and the auditor-general’s office are working on having it audited.

Association of Public Accounts Committees in South Africa general secretary Hlomani Chauke said on Thursday that the Zambian conference delegation had visited the Nampundwe copper mine, 40km from Lusaka. It began operating in 1913.

"But the community in that area is currently living in poverty and dilapidated conditions. It is a shame that 20 years later, mines in the (Southern African Development Community) region have not been audited for the past 20 years," said Mr Chauke. Public accounts committees in the affected regions would be expected to implement the conference recommendations in the next 12 months, he said.

Speaking at the Zambian conference, South African deputy auditor-general Tsakani Ratsela said the government had a responsibility to manage the extractive industry to secure the greatest social and economic benefit for its people.

Ms Ratsela said proper accountability mechanisms had to be put in place.

"Resource revenues should be used primarily to promote sustained (and) inclusive economic development through enabling and maintaining high levels of investment in the country." She said two important categories of mining land in South Africa were state and tribal land. With state lands, mining royalties were paid directly into the National Revenue Fund and were used for the benefit of the country as a whole.

Ms Ratsela said the arrangement on tribal land was "complex because the people on it owned the mineral rights, but had no rights to enter into mineral lease agreements. Government gives mining rights to mining companies after they receive permission from the relevant authority within a rural or communal area to extract minerals on its land."

She recommended legislative intervention in all provinces to "regularise and standardise the practice of the payment of mining royalties by mining companies to communities", and the introduction of new regulations on the financial management of trust or tribal accounts.