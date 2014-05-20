Buildmax confident coal prices will climb

OPEN-cast mining contractor and building materials distributor Buildmax said on Monday it was confident that coal prices would climb globally, helping its businesses to perform better.

"In order to unlock our strategy, we are highly reliant on our ability to maintain our volumes in the coal sector, which is under pressure largely due to low commodity prices exacerbated by weak global demand," Buildmax said upon releasing its financial results for the year to February.

"We are, however, confident that this will change in the next 12 to 18 months and we will be well positioned to take advantage of outsourcing opportunities."

Buildmax said its propensity to outsource would increase because of shorter-term project horizons, mining houses wanting to reduce risk, and to be more flexible in the supply of equipment. Labour relations were strained in mining so companies might wish to buy coal from Buildmax, instead of paying workers to mine it.

Buildmax grew its headline earnings 15%, from R51.8m to R59.6m, in the year to February.

The group operates within four strategic business units: mining services; equipment sales and rental; civils and earthworks; and aggregate and quarries.

Group revenue increased 7%, to R1.274bn from R1.186bn.

The revenue growth provided a 9% boost to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R269.8m.

This translated into a 17% increase in earnings per share and the group’s net asset value per share improved 12% to 361.2c.

Buildmax seeks opportunities in the platinum and gold industries, targeting "a substantial contract with acceptable margins".

Its civils business did not perform in line with expectations and was largely affected by the depressed construction industry in which margins remained under pressure. The performance of its quarry business improved significantly despite tough conditions.