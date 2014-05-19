Implats CEO sees delays in restart of production

IMPALA Platinum’s (Implats) Rustenburg mines will only be reopened "when the risk of violence and intimidation can be eliminated," says CEO Terence Goodlace in comment on the group’s production for the quarter to end-March.

No further production could be expected from the Rustenburg mines for the remainder of the financial year to end-June even if the strike were to end now, he added.

The reason was the delays expected during the start-up of underground production after such a long shutdown. Mr Goodlace said: "The resumption of normalised production levels at Impala Rustenburg, once the strike ends and operations resume, are expected to take at least three months to achieve."

Production was "significantly impacted" by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union strike, he said, and the group lost about 131,000 oz of platinum output during the quarter.

"At group level gross refined platinum production declined by 18% to 992,000oz in the nine-month period ended March 31 2014 compared to 1.2-million ounces in the corresponding period of the prior year.

"After metal returns to toll customers, group refined platinum sales are expected to be about 1.2-million ounces for the full financial year.

"This will include approximately 150,000oz of platinum that will be drawn down from metal inventories (pipeline and refined stocks) with no further excess stocks immediately available for drawdown and/or sale," Mr Goodlace said.

Stringent cash preservation "initiatives" were introduced following the strike action. "These included force majeure notices to suppliers of all nonessential goods and services. The strict application of the ‘no work, no pay’ principle for striking workers yielded much lower operating costs and lower capital expenditure.

"Operating costs incurred in this period only included security and essential services and maintenance costs. Capital costs were also significantly reduced and all capital projects, other than 17 Shaft, were stopped. Activities at 17 Shaft were curtailed in line with the cash preservation strategy.

"The net result was that for the period of the strike, operating costs and capital expenditure were curtailed by 67% — approximately R1.9bn — in total."

So far during the strike Implats has lost about 246,000oz of platinum production — equivalent to revenue of R5.4bn — while employees have lost R1.4bn in wages.

"No force majeure notices to customers are expected, as customers have agreed to receive reduced metal deliveries," Mr Goodlace said.