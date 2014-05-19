AngloGold outperforms its market guidance

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti has produced a strong set of results for the March quarter beating its own previous guidance to the market on both gold production and costs.

The group produced 1.06-million ounces at an average total cash cost of $770/oz compared with 1.229-million ounces at a cost of $748/oz in the December quarter and 899,000oz at a cost of $894/oz in the March 2013 quarter.

AngloGold had guided March quarter 2014 production to be between 950,000oz and 1-million ounces at a total cash cost of between $800/oz and $850/oz.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said: "Our operators have delivered another strong performance and we continue to manage costs aggressively. There’s still plenty of work to do, but, with a strong team intact, a good foundation and some significant wins under our belt, we remain focused on continuing to deliver positive results to our shareholders under tough market conditions."

However, the detailed statistics show that the Obuasi mine in Ghana remained a major problem for management.

While Obuasi is breaking even at its total cash cost of $1,234/oz for the March quarter, it is losing money when assessed on "all-in sustaining costs", which includes capital expenditure. That amounted to $1,530/oz for the March quarter.

Mr Venkatakrishnan said: "Addressing the underperformance at Obuasi remains a key objective for AngloGold Ashanti.

"The restructuring and repositioning of the Obuasi mine, which is subject to a number of consents, is likely to result in a substantial reduction in the mine’s existing operations and significant workforce redundancies.

"Fundamental changes aimed at systematically addressing legacies, infrastructure, development constraints and cash outflows are being implemented."

He said the work included initiatives to reduce the operation’s footprint and "consolidate infrastructure, lower operating costs by introducing a mechanised mining approach in the future" and refurbish and automate the processing plant.