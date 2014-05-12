More return to work at strike-hit Amplats, says Uasa

WORKERS are increasingly reporting for duty at the stoppage-hit operations of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) as incidents of violence or intimidation against non-striking employees subside, minority trade unions said on Friday.

More than 90% of members belonging to United Association of South Africa (Uasa) are at work, Franz Stehring, its head of mining, said.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the main labour organisation at the world’s largest platinum producer, called a strike on January 23 that has halted most of the Anglo American unit’s operations. Less than half of Uasa’s members went to work immediately after the strike was called, Mr Stehring said.

"The intimidation definitely is a lot less," Mr Stehring said.

The union represents about 12% of workers at the strike-disrupted mines of Amplats, he said.

An Amcu official was killed during a clash with police in February and two others were arrested for the attempted murder of a worker last month after more than 70,000 members of the union went on strike at mines owned by Amplats, Impala Platinum Holdings and Lonmin.

The world’s three biggest producers have lost R17bn in revenue because of the country’s longest mining strike, now in its 16th week, while employees have forfeited R7.6bn in wages, according to a website run by the companies.

Amcu has rejected the producers’ latest offer of R12,500 a month by 2017 including benefits, instead demanding that amount in base pay, which excludes allowances.

"The members are not returning to work without the settlement" of a R12,500 basic wage in four years, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers have not reported any fresh attacks since some homes were petrol bombed last month, Livhuwani Mammburu, a spokesman for the union, said.

The employee attendance rate at the start of the strike was about 10%, Amplats said in a statement on January 24.

Lonmin asked workers to decide by Sunday whether they would accept the pay deal and to report for duty next week.

"All things being equal, and we have the right skills mix and numbers by May 14, then next month might see production coming through," Sue Vey, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an e-mail. "We will have to wait and see though."

Impala is the only one of the three producers to have shut down operations completely because of the strike.

Bloomberg