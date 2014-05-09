Randgold’s quarter puts it on track for ambitious target

RANDGOLD Resources produced a record 283,763 oz of gold in the March quarter, keeping the group on track to meet its ambitious annual target of producing 1.1-million ounces in calendar 2014, which would be 30% up on last year’s.

Numis Securities said this performance reflected "a solid quarter and sets the standard for the year". Investec Securities was less positive, saying "a challenge the company faces is preserving its premium rating in the light of waning production growth and a falling gold price".

"Thus far it appears to be up to the task — leading its international peers in long-term multiples and gaining market share from its local peers," Investec added.

Randgold shares on Thursday dropped 4% to £45 on the London Stock Exchange despite the positive numbers as the gold price moved lower. Numis has a target share price of £59, but Investec has set its target at just £46.03.

Randgold CEO Mark Bristow told Business Day he was aware of the challenges to his company’s high investor rating. This was why it was now looking to further differentiate itself from other gold miners by extending its "banked" five-year plan to a 10-year plan.

That would lock in production levels at about 1.2-million ounces annually for the next 10 years "without us having to throw a whole lot of capital at it", Mr Bristow said.

"The plan would be subject only to operating risks."

Mr Bristow said that this would increase returns while providing Randgold’s geological exploration teams with breathing space in which to find the group’s next major new discovery.

Randgold has built itself up so far on a series of "world class" gold finds by its geologists.