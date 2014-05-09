Drop in prices behind Tronox first-quarter loss

TRONOX, the New York-listed mineral sands company 46% owned by Exxaro Resources, posted a deeper first-quarter loss on Wednesday, with mixed performances from its pigment and mineral sands units.

Tronox reported March-quarter results showing revenue for its mineral sands unit had fallen 40% to $178m from the same period a year earlier.

This was because of a 32% reduction in prices for mineral sands products, which are used in a variety of applications including paint and ceramics, and a 12% fall in sales volumes in the quarter.

Tronox is continuing to build its $365m Fairbreeze mine on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast to replace the Hillendale mine, which stopped operations there at the end of last year.

Fairbreeze, on which $85m will be spent this year, will come into production in the second half of next year and will ramp up to full capacity in 2016. The mine has a 15-year life.

Revenue at the pigment division nudged up 1% to $291m year on year, with sales volumes rising 5% and selling prices dipping 4% in the quarter.

Sales to North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa improved during the quarter, while sales to the Asia-Pacific region were unchanged.

The operating loss at the pigment unit narrowed to $13m versus $68m a year ago.

Diversified Exxaro, headed by CEO Sipho Nkosi, has in the past said it wanted to increase its stake in Tronox.

However, at the Mining Indaba in February, the executive head of strategy and corporate affairs, Mzila Mthenjane, raised the possibility of Exxaro selling all or part of its Tronox stake.

SBG Securities said in a note on Thursday: "We estimate that Tronox will make a negative contribution to financial year 2014 earnings, but by financial year 2016 we estimate it will contribute some 20% to headline earnings per share."

The Tronox board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, showing a dividend yield of more than 4%, CEO Tom Casey said, adding the company was seeking growth opportunities in the US and internationally. Tronox’s gross debt was $2.41bn, while net debt was $1.bn.

Tronox buys feedstock for its pigment unit entirely from its mineral sands business. The average feedstock cost had come down to $787 a tonne in the first quarter from $1,048 a tonne in the previous quarter. It will take up to six months for this lower price to reflect in the pigment segment’s income.