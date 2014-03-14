S&P gives Exxaro ‘fair’ business risk profile

STANDARD & Poor’s (S&P) has allocated a "fair" business risk profile to Exxaro Resources and an "intermediate" financial risk profile, assigning it zaA long-term and zaA-2 short-term South African national scale ratings in a report published on Wednesday.

According to the report, the "fair" business profile reflects Exxaro’s strong market position in the coal industry. But S&P added: "We view Exxaro’s exposure to country risk in South Africa as constraining the current South African national scale ratings."

"The country risks include a steep hike in wages, social unrest and strikes in the mining industry. We understand that the South African government is currently discussing a potential change in the country’s mining charter with implications for the iron ore and coal sectors," the report said.

"At this stage we do not factor in material adverse implications for Exxaro as a result of these changes. Our assessment of Exxaro’s ‘intermediate’ financial risk profile reflects the company’s healthy credit metrics with adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 65% as of end-December 2013.

"We forecast that Exxaro’s metrics will remain above the levels we view as commensurate with the ratings in the coming years — including funds from operations to debt of 30% to 40%."

The assessment took into account a forecast of "substantially negative discretionary cash flow in 2014 and 2015". "We understand that the company will invest about R3bn to R4bn in each of 2014 and 2015, notably in the Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of Congo and in other coal greenfield projects."

Turning to Exxaro’s 44.4% equity stake in heavy mineral sands and titanium company Tronox, S&P said it placed "limited weight" on this asset.

"Our approach reflects our uncertainty over whether Exxaro will sell or increase its stake in Tronox in future, and the lock-up of its stake until June 2015.

"If Exxaro decides to view Tronox as core to its operations and gains increasing control of Tronox over time, it could have positive implications for Exxaro’s business risk profile, while the financial impact would likely be negative," said S&P.