Jubilee up as Australian purchase abandoned

JUBILEE Platinum shares rose 5% on the JSE on Thursday after news that the AltX and Alternative Investment Market-listed junior had canned its proposed acquisition of Australian Stock Exchange-listed junior Platinum Australia, which owns Smokey Hills platinum mine in Limpopo.

The likely reason for the uptick was shareholder relief that the deal was not going through, judging by a research note from Investec Securities which said: "Overall, this reads as positive news to us as Jubilee Platinum’s share price performance since the transaction was announced has not demonstrated investor support." But at 42c, Jubilee shares are close to a low of 34c, compared with a 12-month high of 150c and a five-year high of 458c.

Platinum Australia went into voluntary administration in July 2012 after a combination of falling platinum group metals prices and operating problems at Smokey Hills, including labour unrest.

Jubilee announced the proposed merger in December 2012 with chairman Colin Bird and CEO Leon Coetzer saying: "The merger will create a large Anglo-Australian-South African platinum group with the potential to be a significant producer within the top five platinum producers in the world."

The plan was to reopen the mine in the second half of last year to produce 70,000oz of platinum a year and to use the Smokey Hills smelter to process platinum-bearing tailings from the Dilokong Chrome Mine during the first half of 2013.

None of those aims has been realised. Jubilee came under increasing financial pressure itself as the downturn in the platinum markets continued and also ran into difficulties which delayed the sale of various noncore assets intended to raise about R180m earmarked for the recommissioning of Smokey Hills.

Jubilee revised its offer in July last year, dropping the stake Platinum Australia shareholders would receive in the merged group to 16.5%, from 26% previously.

Mr Coetzer said the issue that scuppered the deal was rising debt in Platinum Australia given that "the majority of funding raised for the transaction would not be utilised to recommission the operations but instead was required for settlement of increased debt against lower than expected platinum metal prices.

"The strategic fit of the combined assets between Jubilee and Platinum Australia has never been in question. But given current market conditions, the escalating debt position of Platinum Australia within the transactional structure as originally targeted in the implementation deed impacted the value proposition to Jubilee shareholders."