Contentious mineral resources bill passed

IN A heated debate marking the ideological chasm between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the contentious Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Act.

The draft law, that will ultimately govern South Africa’s mineral resources sector and its nascent oil and gas sector, will now proceed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). While the National Assembly will rise on Thursday in preparation for the May 7 general elections, the NCOP will sit for another two weeks.

This means that the NCOP could still process the bill and President Jacob Zuma could sign it into law before the elections.

The mineral resources sector accounts for 6% of gross domestic product, but makes up 60% of export revenue and employs about 500,000 people. Should exploration of potential oil and gas fields bear fruit and make the country self-sufficient for petroleum products, this would have a dramatically positive effect on the balance of payments and bring stability to the rand.

The DA, through its chief whip Watty Watson and its mineral resources spokesmen Hendrick Schmidt and James Lorimer, tried to stymie the passage of the bill by using parliamentary rules to show it had not been processed properly by Parliament’s mineral resources committee. However, the ANC carried the vote, and then the National Assembly moved to the actual debate on the bill, and the voting on the draft minerals law itself.

Mineral resources committee chairwoman Faith Bikani rejected the DA’s assertions.

"They were in the committee and they saw the votes. No matter how the bill was tagged they would have not been satisfied," she said.

Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu said the bill was necessary to transform the country’s mineral resources sector, and investors had accepted that point during her recent trip to Canada.

She said the bill, once passed into law, would create regulatory certainty and ensure that the objectives of a developmental state were met.

Ms Bikani also pointed out that the original version of this bill had nationalised mineral resources in 2002, but that the current licensing regime had not shown direct benefits to the people of South Africa.

One of the bill’s objectives is to boost beneficiation.

It allows the minister of mineral resources to declare certain minerals as strategic.

The bill also empowers the minister to impose export controls on any designated minerals.

Furthermore, it introduces a new category of "strategic minerals", defining these as "such minerals as the minister may declare to be strategic from time to time in the (Government) Gazette".

Among the most contentious of the clauses is the one that allows the state a free-carry interest of 20% of any future oil and gas finds.

Another clause allows the state to increase its interest in the operations of an oil or gas project up to 100%, by acquiring a further entitlement of 80% at " agreed prices".

Mr Lorimer described the bill as one that catered for "ANC corruption, cronyism and cousins".

He said the more than 30 unfettered discretions afforded the mineral resources minister huge leeway on awarding mineral licences, and would lead to corruption.