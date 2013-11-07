Platinum belt jittery after NUM official killed

TENSIONS soared on the Rustenberg platinum belt on Wednesday following the murder of another senior National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shop steward. The incident underlined the fragility of labour peace in an industry facing the threat of a crippling strike, which could halt 70% of global platinum production.

Simultaneous strike action by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) looms at the world’s three largest producers, Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin, as analysts warn that producers have little room for manoeuvre.

"If the platinum industry on the whole settles for (wage increases in the) double digits, it will send a hell of a negative message," said chief investment officer at Anchor Capital Sean Ashton.

Amcu treasurer Jimmy Gama said earlier this week that talks with Lonmin management were yet to be scheduled after deadlock was reached last week, with facilitated talks with Amplats and Implats to take place next week.

The NUM members at mid-tier producer Northam’s Zondereinde mine in Limpopo will meet on Thursday to consider a revised wage offer from the company, as the union begins a fifth day of industrial action aimed at securing across-the-board increases for its members of R2,000-R2,100.

The company had last week revised its wage offer to 7%-8%, but failed to halt strike action, with the NUM downing tools on Sunday night.

The death on Wednesday of Percy Letanang, a former NUM shop steward at Lonmin’s Eastern Platinum mine in Marikana, brought the death toll of union members to four in the past three months, the Congress of South African Trade Unions said on Wednesday.

Amcu is also expected to make a decision about embarking on a strike in the gold sector tomorrow, having previously received a strike mandate. The NUM, United Association of SA and Solidarity accepted a wage deal offered by the Chamber of Mines in September of an 8% increase.

With Bloomberg