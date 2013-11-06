Vote on minerals bill to be held over until next year

PARLIAMENT will not debate or pass the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act Amendment Bill this year as the legislature ends its current term next week and the draft law’s processing has not been completed.

This emerged during Wednesday’s meeting of the mineral resources committee that was listening to a reading of the bill’s amendments by the State Law Adviser.

Committee chairwoman Faith Bikani said at least another day would be needed. "We have another week for committees and we will have to schedule it then," she told the committee.

Parliament was originally scheduled to end its year on Friday, November 8, but it will continue to meet next week, with the last day now set for Tuesday, November 12.

However, some of Parliament’s committees have been given permission to continue their meetings until the end of next week in order to complete their business.

Wednesday was originally scheduled to be the last day for the committee to deliberate on the bill. The session got off to a late start as it had to wait for copies of the bill with the relevant changes to be distributed to the committee members.

This caused Ms Bikani to deliver sharp criticism to the State Law Adviser, saying that because the committee had not received the copies the day before, as was normal practice, the bill had to be read so that all the members understood what and where changes were made.

The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act sets the field for the entire mineral resources sector.

The draft law has received strong criticism from the industry, which believes it is unconstitutional and provides the mineral resources minister with almost unfettered powers to determine what strategic minerals are and to approve exploration and production licences.

The industry has also criticised the draft law for allowing a lot of key issues to be stated in regulations rather than in the legislation, as this means goal posts can be moved and altered far more easily than if they were placed in the legislation.