Still concerns over mineral amendment bill

THE Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) Amendment Bill has been improved after intervention from the Chamber of Mines but there are still problems with it, lawyers said on Wednesday.

The amendment bill has been heavily criticised by mining executives and lawyers for various reasons, including increased ministerial discretion, restrictions on the sale of minerals declared to be "strategic", and a 20% "free carry" for the state in the oil and gas sector.

But outgoing Chamber of Mines president and Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani said last week that 80% of the issues had been dealt with in constructive discussion between the government and the chamber.

Webber Wentzel partner Jonathan Veeran told delegates at the Junior Mining and Exploration conference that the public would be consulted when the regulations to the bill were introduced. That is unusual for regulations, which are not normally open for public comment.

Beneficiation of minerals would no longer be compulsory, but subject to economic analysis. The obligation to beneficiate would be accompanied by an export licensing system.

A distinction had been drawn in the revised bill between "strategic" and "designated" minerals. However, the minister still had the power to declare a mineral strategic, subject to development objectives.

Brandon Irsigler, a director at Norton Rose Fulbright, said the concern about declaring certain minerals to be strategic was that it would constrain prices.

Uncertainty over prices would be reflected in a higher cost of capital, rendering South Africa’s minerals less competitive globally.

Both he and Mr Veeran said the 20% government free carry in the oil and gas sector was a completely new concept for South Africa, although it was used in some other mining jurisdictions. The concern was it could easily be applied later to the minerals sector.

Mr Veeran said the state’s 20% free carry, together with a requirement for 26% black empowerment, set a 46% hurdle for any new oil and gas project.

The amendment bill also gave government the option to pay for up to another 30% at market related prices, which could have different definitions.

The two attorneys said section 11 of the MPRDA, which deals with the transfer of mineral rights, remained a grey area, despite the amendments.

The amendment bill requires ministerial consent for the transfer of a right and for a change of control in a listed entity.

However, since most mining and prospecting rights are held in subsidiaries, not at listed company level, it was uncertain whether ministerial consent would be required for a change of control in the holding company.