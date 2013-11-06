Shabangu calls for harmony in mining

MINERAL Resources Minister Susan Shabangu on Tuesday urged mining companies at the Chamber of Mines annual general meeting (AGM), to co-operate with her department as it begins assessing their compliance with the Mining Charter, to avoid a repeat of the mixed signals given in 2010.

The minister warned if there was no harmony between the department and the industry it would create uncertainty.

However, praising the "consistency and high quality of engagement" between mining companies and the government, outgoing chamber president Mark Cutifani said the industry accepted the need to comply with the transformation objectives in the charter. He said mining was more extensively transformed than any other of South Africa’s other major industrial sectors.

Four years ago, ahead of the release of the review of the 2009 goals in the Mining Charter, Ms Shabangu delivered a fiery speech to the Chamber of Mines AGM, complaining that mining companies had failed to co-operate with the review. She criticised the companies’ tardiness in transforming.

Her comments, coupled with the debate at the time over nationalisation of the mines, raised apprehension that the requirements for black empowerment ownership of mining companies would be raised dramatically, possibly to 51%. The original 2004 mining charter set a 15% ownership target by 2009 and 26% by next year.

The reviewed charter of 2010 did not change these targets, but it set clearer goals and allowed the minister to cancel mining or prospecting rights for noncompliance.

Ms Shabangu was more conciliatory on Tuesday, although she did say chamber members should "do more to embrace the transformational and developmental objectives of the state. I urge all the mining companies to co-operate with us so we can come up with a fair and clear assessment of the mining charter."

Soria Hay, a partner at financial services group Bravura, said ahead of the charter review there remained a lot of confusion among miners on the legal status of the codes of good practice for the mining industry.

Mike Teke, a director of Optimum Coal, was elected as president to replace Mr Cutifani.