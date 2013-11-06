AngloGold Ashanti shares jump more than 7%

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti shares jumped more than 7% to an intraday high of R159.70 on Wednesday after the release of September quarterly results. These showed immediate benefits from cost-cutting and restructuring programmes announced early in August.

The stock has recovered nearly 40% since hitting a 12-month low of R114 in July but remains well below its 12-month high of R301.72. The group has maintained its production and cost guidance for the full financial year to end-December.

Gold production for the current December quarter is forecast at between 1.13-million ounces and 1.17-million ounces at total cash costs of around $800/oz, while gold produced for the year to end-December is estimated at between 4-million ounces and 4.1-million ounces at total cash costs between $815/oz and $845/oz.

Presenting the group’s June quarter results on August 8, CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan announced sweeping measures to cut costs as AngloGold restructured its operations to cope at gold prices near $1,100/oz.

Steps included a 40% reduction in the head count of group non-mining staff levels globally.

The September quarter results reported a 26% drop in corporate costs to $42m while exploration costs fell 30% to $55m.

"All-in sustaining costs" — the new accounting standard developed by the World Gold Council to represent the total cost of producing gold at a sustainable level — improved 11% to $1,155/oz of gold produced from $1,302/oz in the June quarter.

Gold production for the September quarter rose 12% to 1.04-million ounces from the June quarter’s 935,000oz, which also beat management’s earlier guidance for September quarter output of between 950,000oz and 1-million ounces. AngloGold also managed to drop total cash costs by 10% to $809/oz (from $898/oz), which again beat management guidance that estimated September quarter cash costs at between $860/oz and $890/oz.

Mr Venkatakrishnan said: "We’ve delivered a decisive response to the lower gold price with all operating regions showing better production and we’ve seen cost improvements at every level. We’ll continue driving hard to build on these early successes."

A feature of the September results — and cause for concern as raised by JP Morgan Cazenove analyst Allan Cooke — was the jump in grade at a number of operations, in particular the Moab mine in South Africa, where the recovered grade shot up to 10.15 grams/tonne (g/t) from 8.25g/t in the June quarter.

Mr Cooke questioned whether these higher grades were sustainable and queried the possible negative consequences of a policy of increasing grades and cutting back on development work.

Mr Venkatakrishnan replied: "We will not take any compromises in terms of development or stay in business capex or asset integrity.

"In 2001, when I was the chief financial officer of Ashanti at a time when the banks were running the company, we were forced to cut down development and look at grades," he said.

"That taught me what could go wrong if you have to take shortcuts. That’s a mistake that will not happen (with me) as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti."

Mr Venkatakrishnan declined to be drawn on specifics of AngloGold Ashanti’s plans for further disposals of marginal assets such Tau Lekoa which was sold to the former Simmer and Jack Mines, and the Navachab mine in Namibia where three bidders have now been short-listed.

AngloGold will be well placed to shed marginal operations as the new, low-cost Tropicana Mine in Australia and the Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo ramp up production over the next year.