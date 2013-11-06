AngloGold Ashanti cost cuts deliver immediate effects

THE savage cost-cutting measures imposed at AngloGold Ashanti by new CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan in the June quarter appear to have delivered immediate results, judging by the improved numbers reported on Wednesday for the September quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti has reported a 12% rise in gold production to 1.04-million ounces, up from 935,000oz in the June quarter and also beating management’s earlier guidance for September quarter output of between 950,000oz and 1-million ounces.

The group has also managed to drop its total cash costs by 10% to $809/oz ($898/oz), which also beat management guidance estimating September quarter cash costs at between $860/oz and $890/oz.

"We’ve delivered a decisive response to the lower gold price, with all operating regions showing better production and we’ve seen cost improvements at every level," Mr Venkatakrishnan said.

"We’ll continue driving hard to build on these early successes."

On August 8 — when AngloGold Ashanti published its June quarter numbers — Mr Venkatakrishnan said exploration costs would be cut to about $175m annually, from $377m previously, and corporate costs would be dropped to a maximum of $140m for the next financial year compared with $240m in the current financial year through a 40% chop in nonmining staff levels around the world.

According to AngloGold Ashanti, corporate costs were reduced by 26% to $42m in the September quarter while exploration costs fell 30% to $55m.

"All-in sustaining costs" — the new accounting standard developed by the World Gold Council to represent the total cost of producing gold at a sustainable level — improved 11% to $1,155/oz from $1,302/oz in the June quarter.

Mr Venkatakrishnan expects the trend of improvement to continue and has estimated gold production for the December quarter at between 1.13-million ounces and 1.17-million ounces with total cash costs predicted to be about $800/oz.

He pointed out these cost and production estimates assume a ramp-up of production from the group’s two new gold mines — Tropicana in Australia and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo — as well as a "solid and uninterrupted performance from South Africa".