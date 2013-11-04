Implats stock ends firm on Impala lease in Rustenburg’s good quarter

IMPALA Platinum (Implats) shares held steady on the JSE on Monday after the group released September quarterly results showing an improved performance from its flagship division — the Impala lease area at Rustenburg.

While the total amount of platinum produced by the group was 17% down at 376,000oz (September quarter 2012 — 454,000oz), most of that drop is attributable to lower volumes at the toll refining division.

Production from the Impala lease — which is the group’s main profit driver — at 195,000oz was slightly up on levels of 193,000oz a year ago, but markedly up on the June quarter level of 153,000oz.

In addition, costs were well held with the cost per platinum ounce produced rising year-on-year by about 8% to R16,600 (R15,326). Stanlib fund manager Kobus Nell said "that cost performance was better than expected and the increase in production from the Impala Lease over the June quarter is a good indication a turnaround at the operation is underway".

The key questions are whether Implats can maintain this improved operating performance and if it could be derailed by strike action, as happened in February 2012.

Wage negotiations between Implats and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) deadlocked in the middle of October.

Amcu members subsequently voted in favour of striking at the end of last week but, so far, strike action remains on hold.

Implats corporate relations executive Johan Theron said that the September quarter was a good quarter. "We are now almost halfway through the December quarter and the improved performance has been maintained so far."

Mr Theron said: "If we can sort out the wage issues then this kind of performance bodes well for the half-year results and for the year to end-June as a whole."

JPMorgan Cazenove analysts Steve Shepherd and Allan Cooke said in their latest platinum sector weekly review that "while the risk of further operational disruption remains as long as the wage negotiations are unresolved, we don’t anticipate lengthy strike action at any of the platinum group metal (PGM) producers".

"We continue to expect a wage settlement in the 8% to 10% range, largely in line with the gold sector’s recent settlement with the NUM (National Union of Mineworkers) and substantially below Amcu’s demands of over 100%," they said.

The Impala lease used to produce about 1-million ounces of platinum each year, but that dropped to 709,000oz during the year to end-June because of rising costs linked to operating problems, in particular a lack of flexibility in the mining operations.

New CEO Terence Goodlace, a mining engineer, has tackled this situation head on, bringing in a new mineral resource management approach and focusing on planning the ramp-up required to "increase the volumes necessary to regain economies of scale and cost competitiveness".

That plan calls for production to recover to about 850,000 oz of platinum a year by 2018. Over the next five years, production from nine of the "existing older-generation shafts" will be depleted and will be replaced by the build-up of output from the new 20 and 16 shaft complexes and the "big 5 shaft complex".

The 16 shaft project was commissioned in June 2013 with first production planned to start in the second quarter of 2014.

After the Impala lease, the most important operation affecting the group’s medium and long-term future is Zimplats where, surprisingly, conditions may be looking up after all the politically driven setbacks of the past year.