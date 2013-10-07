Palladium ETF tipped for strong uptake

THE South African platinum-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) continues its growth as the world’s largest such product, and Absa plans a similar fund for palladium, which market watchers expect may overtake its sister debenture.

On Friday, Absa’s NewGold said it had issued a further 400,000 platinum-backed debentures representing nearly 4,000oz of platinum.

The platinum ETF now stands at 682,784oz, easily the world’s largest such fund.

The ETF Securities platinum product in the US, which was launched in January 2010, has 552,435oz. The South African platinum ETF was launched in April this year, and Absa’s head of investments, Vladimir Nedeljkovic, said work was under way to launch a palladium product, possibly before the end of the year.

"Over coming days we will have additional listings. Demand has been great," Mr Nedeljkovic said.

"We did expect good growth but what we have experienced was far above our expectations."

South African investors felt they understood the metal, he said.

South Africa supplies more than 70% of the world’s platinum.

"People also use it as a tool to diversify away from platinum equities and also as a tool to manage their country risks," he said, adding that 95% of the platinum ETF was held by institutional investors.

The palladium ETF is expected to be a strong product too, but Mr Nedeljkovic declined to speculate on the future of the product.

South Africa supplies about 35% of the world’s palladium, which is largely used to make autocatalysts for motor vehicles. "We haven’t fixed a date yet to launch it, but we want to do it as soon as possible, hopefully this year," he said.

Absa would offer the platinum and palladium ETFs to other African bourses. The bank has launched its gold ETF on a range of African bourses, including Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana and Mauritius.

Derek Engelbrecht, the marketing executive at Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, said he expected strong uptake for the palladium ETF.

"If you speak to investors in this country they are probably more bullish about palladium than platinum. I would think we’ll see an even faster uptake in the palladium ETF," he said.

The amount of metal locked into the ETFs had not created a large new source of demand for platinum, Mr Engelbrecht said.

"What it’s really doing is transferring a stockpile from somewhere to a bank vault to be held by ETF investors. My sense is the ETF player is a longer-term holder than the forward market guys, who are more speculative," he said.

"We aren’t producing metal like crazy to satisfy this ETF."

He ascribed part of the success of the platinum ETF to South African investors not having to use their foreign currency allowance to invest in the product offshore.

Natixis said last week platinum exchange-traded products had grown 24 tonnes to a record 70 tonnes this year, overtaking palladium, which had grown 10.5 tonnes to 69 tonnes. ETF Securities, a global company, said last week total assets held in commodity exchange-traded products had grown in the third quarter by $8.4bn to $135.9bn.