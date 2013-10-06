Mining rights process panned

THE government’s murky process of granting mining rights is in the spotlight after it granted prospecting rights to the secretive, state-owned Pan African Mineral Development Company (PAMDC) on land on which Australian mining company Aquila Resources already had the rights.

Experts have blamed the lack of transparency on the mining rights regime as a factor deterring foreign investment.

South Africa comes 64th in 96 jurisdictions when it comes to investment attractiveness, behind countries such as Botswana, Chile, Mauritania, Turkey, Ghana and Zambia, according to the annual Fraser Institute rankings.

Chris Stevens, director at Werksmans Attorneys, said improved transparency on land available for prospecting or mining was necessary.

“The inability to easily access a central registry to ascertain what ground is open for prospecting or exploration impedes local investment in the mining industry,” he said.

Aquila is now considering legal action in a matter with an uncomfortable similarity to that of the politically connected Imperial Crown Trading, which in 2009 scored “prospecting rights” in dubious circumstances on land already being mined for iron ore by Kumba’s subsidiary Sishen.

Aquila became aware earlier this year that a prospecting right at its Gravenhage deposit, located in the northern part of its Avontuur project near Kuruman, had been granted to the PAMDC.

Aquila has been prospecting for manganese and iron ore in South Africa since 2005. It applied for a mining right over the area in December 2010, after holding a prospecting right over Gravenhage since 2006.

However, the PAMDC was awarded a prospecting right over the same area of about 37,000ha in November 2011, according to Aquila’s country manager, Mike Halliday.

Aquila received “conclusive evidence” confirming the overlap only in August.

Mr Halliday said that the company, which has spent more than R450m to date on exploration and a feasibility study in South Africa, received little feedback or assistance from the Department of Mineral Resources on the matter, and was awaiting a response to a formal request by its lawyers.

What makes the matter more intriguing is that the disputed prospecting rights awarded to the PAMDC would ultimately go to benefit the South African government, which is a part-owner of the company.

The PAMDC is jointly owned by the governments of Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa and was registered in 2007.

However, the PAMDC refused to answer any questions from Business Times on its history, current prospecting and mining activities and plans. It also declined to provide any financial statements, and would not reveal whether it intended to defend its overlapping prospecting right in court.

There are further conflicts of interest, however, that raise questions about whether the state should be competing with private sector companies in a regime where rights are awarded by that same government.

Thibedi Ramontja, director-general of the department, serves as a director of the PAMDC, along with representatives from Zimbabwe and Zambia, company registration records show.

MiningMX reported in 2007 that the PAMDC would take control over diamondiferous mineral rights covering more than 1.6-million hectares in the Northern Cape and Limpopo that historically belonged to ZIZA, a group jointly owned by the railway companies of Zambia and Zimbabwe.

These rights were placed under the stewardship of De Beers after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, according to MiningMX. The department says the PAMDC holds only one prospecting right and one mining right for manganese.

There have been a number of other cases where prospecting rights have been granted over land already being mined.

In 2011, Lonmin paid $4m (R40m) to Keysha Investments, owned by Sivi Gounden, a former Lonmin director, to settle a dispute over a prospecting right for chrome and nickel awarded to him over a portion of Lonmin’s land at Marikana.

Then mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu said the department was aware of 122 cases where the double granting of rights took place. Currently, there are fewer than 20 cases still being resolved through formal processes and mechanisms, the department said.

The Aquila case also highlights the lengthy time it takes to get rights applications processed. Aquila, for example, waited nearly three years for its mining right at Gravenhage.

The department sets a target of one year to process mining right applications, and six months to issue prospecting rights.

However, the department told Business Times it issued nearly 62% of all rights applications within 120 days of receiving a compliant application, which included all required documents in the year to March.

