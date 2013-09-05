No sign of slowdown in mining expansions

THE biggest mining companies are set to spend about $244bn on expansion to 2015, slow to heed Glencore Xstrata CEO Ivan Glasenberg’s call for austerity to end an oversupply in mineral markets.

That’s just a 2.4% drop from the $250bn in capital expenditure made in the previous three-year period, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg for the 20 largest mining companies by market value. Mr Glasenberg joined a chorus of investors pushing for spending cuts after the companies had to make $60bn of write-downs over 18 months.

From BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest, to Rio Tinto Group, industry members are telling investors they have become more optimistic about demand growth in the US and China, the biggest minerals buyer, and that future capex will be more disciplined.

The Bloomberg world mining index has jumped about 16% from a four-year low in July.

"Institutional shareholders still feel that management needs to prove to them that over the long term the discipline associated with capital allocation is there," Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock’s $7bn World Mining Fund, said on Wednesday. "They could always do more. Shareholders are not releasing the pressure."

Mr Glasenberg’s Switzerland-based Glencore, in which he holds a 8.3% stake, estimates spending of $29bn on new projects over the next three years before outlays drop to $4bn to $5bn annually, the company said in May.

London-based Rio is looking to cut capital spending 20% to about $14bn this year, with a similar drop the following year.

"Investors are happy with growth if it’s high-returning growth," says Paul Young, a Deutsche Bank analyst in Sydney with buy ratings on Rio and BHP. He cites shareholder approval of their iron-ore and copper expansions." Capex relative to history is still high, but the growth is all good growth," he says.

Annual expenditure by the top 20 is forecast to drop by about a third to $66bn in 2015 from last year’s levels, in line with Mr Glasenberg’s push. The three-year comparison is little changed, because of the number of projects put in motion in recent years that have helped create an oversupply of commodities including copper.

Mr Glasenberg, in an August 21 interview, applauded his peers for responding to his call to restrain spending and set the tone for the new "age of austerity" for miners, Bank of America analysts said in May. In the past 18 months, BHP, Rio and Anglo American are among the mining companies to appoint new CEOs and began to rein in future capex budgets, sell assets and cut workers.

Investors including BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager, have been motivating mining companies to boost shareholder returns and defer building mines as waning demand and declining prices erode profits.

"Where I would say we are still cautious and still waiting is whether or not they’ve actually changed religion," Ms Raw said. "We just feel the genetics of current management haven’t necessarily changed. However, we do appreciate that there is a much greater focus on cost delivery and on free cash flows versus previously."

BHP, after putting an estimated $68bn of projects on hold last year, including its Jansen potash project in Canada, last month decided to proceed with a $2.6bn investment in Jansen, which may end up costing $15bn. Rio, the world’s second-biggest iron-ore exporter, is planning an estimated $5bn expansion in Australia.

"There has been a push for more efficient use of capital, which doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t develop projects," says Neil Boyd-Clark, executive director at Arnhem Investment Management who helps manage BHP and Rio shares. "They have got the capacity to grow their businesses and demand for commodities continues to grow."

Not all BHP’s plans have met shareholder approval. BlackRock’s Evy Hambro, who manages the World Mining Fund with Ms Raw, has pointed to BHP’s Jansen potash project, saying on August 7 that recent events in the world potash market made the plan "unattractive" and large-scale investment in the mine would be "misguided".

BHP’s Jansen project will be looked at with a "high degree of scrutiny" by investors, Paul Gait, a London-based mining analyst at Sanford C Bernstein told Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg Television’s On the Move programme. "This feels a lot like this kind of grand greenfield project, building these grand tier-one assets."

BHP, targeting a 27% drop in capital spending to $16bn in financial 2014 from $21bn last year, Rio and Glencore all raised dividends last month. Those three firms and Anglo American, the four biggest miners on the London bourse, boosted their combined payout to about $5.8bn for this earnings period from $5.2bn a year earlier.

"Increasingly, companies seem to be listening," says Paul Phillips, a Melbourne-based fund manager with Perennial Growth Management that holds BHP shares.

"On a one-year or two-year view, I’m pretty positive that they’ve listened, but on a 10-year view" it was less certain, he said.

