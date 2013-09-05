BHP coal unit faces tough times on slow demand, market oversupply

SYDNEY — BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest exporter of coking coal, has said the market for the fuel used to make steel remained "challenging" because of muted demand in some markets and oversupply from rivals.

"The near term will be challenging," Dean Dalla Valle, president of BHP’s coal business, said at the opening of the $1.4bn Daunia mine in Queensland. "We’re seeing lower prices as a result of subdued demand in some traditional markets and strong supply from some competitors."

Prices are under pressure because of rising supply after a recovery from flood-affected mines in Queensland and a slowdown in steel demand growth. Falling coal prices and high costs have prompted Australian producers including BHP to shutter operations and cut staff.

Prices are expected to reach a trough this year, according to analyst forecasts. Coking coal prices for the third quarter settled at $145 a tonne, down from $172 in the June quarter and the lowest since 2009, when prices were agreed annually, says Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

The metallurgical coal business, which BHP describes as one of its "four pillars" alongside iron ore, petroleum and copper, had returned to profitability, CEO Andrew Mackenzie said last month after flooding and industrial action affected the business.

BHP, spending $5.3bn on its Australian coal business to expand mines and port facilities, in July cancelled the sale of the Gregory Crinum mine in Queensland after making operational improvements. Growth projects in Queensland will lift coking coal capacity production to 66-million tonnes annually, Mr Mackenzie said. "We’ll still see a good long-term demand trend for metallurgical coal," Mr Dalla Valle said. In Queensland, BHP operates seven mines in the Bowen Basin through the 50-50 BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance, as well as two operations through the BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal partnership, where the company holds an 80% stake. The company’s Daunia mine will have an annual export capacity of 4.5-million tonnes of coking coal.

BHP last month reported a decline in profit, joining Rio Tinto and Vale, as slowing demand for raw materials dragged down prices. Mr Mackenzie cut capital spending this financial year as investors including BlackRock press miners to defer expansions and acquisitions.

