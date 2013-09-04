Miranda poses challenge for new MD

THE next gig for John Wallington — former CEO of Anglo American Coal and, subsequently, CEO of embattled mining junior Coal of Africa Ltd (CoAL) — will be to run one of the JSE’s biggest mining dogs, Miranda Minerals.

Miranda owns several coal assets and projects, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, which it has been trying to develop, without much success, since about 2008. Mr Wallington has been appointed MD of Miranda with effect from November 1 where he will team up with serial mining entrepreneur Rudolph de Bruin, who was appointed a nonexecutive director on August 16.

Mr Wallington could not be reached for comment.

Mr de Bruin said: "John and I will be a team. Essentially, I will find the deals and he will vet them. You have to have somebody with John’s kind of experience in the coal business to make it work."

Mr de Bruin is a material shareholder in Incubex, which rescued Miranda from the morass that it got bogged down in last year when trading in the stock had to be suspended after a boardroom feud that threatened the firm’s financial viability. At the end of August last year, Incubex held a 15.5% stake in Miranda.

Mr de Bruin has also participated in some of the most interesting deals to be struck in South Africa’s mining industry in recent years — most recently the creation of Taung Gold, which is now listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Taung Gold International.

In September 2010 Taung Gold bought two marginal gold assets — the Jeanette mine and the Evander 6 shaft — from Harmony for R300m. In April 2011 Taung Gold "flipped" the assets to Hong Kong-listed Wing Hing International for R3.9bn in shares.

Wing Hing changed its name to Taung Gold International, but trading in the shares has been suspended for months because of shareholder disputes.

Mr de Bruin remains an executive director of Taung Gold.

Mr Wallington, a mining engineer and one of the most experienced and respected executives in the South African coal industry, has also had a colourful past.

He was forced out of his post as CEO of Anglo American Coal in May 2008 after a bust-up with then-CEO Cynthia Carroll, so joining a select group of Anglo executives that Ms Carroll could not work with. Those included the man who Ms Carroll picked to replace Mr Wallington — former Gold Fields CEO Ian Cockerill.

After dabbling in various coal projects and famously stating that "you can never say never but it seems highly unlikely I will be back in a full-time role", Mr Wallington then joined CoAL in May 2010. That turned out to be the corporate equivalent of opening Pandora’s Box as, over the next three years, everything that could possibly go wrong with a mining company in SA happened to CoAL, earning Mr Wallington the title of holding "the worst job in South African mining". He left CoAL earlier this year when his three-year contract ended.

Mr de Bruin said: " We are in negotiations over a few deals, but I cannot comment further because we are under cautionary." The cautionary was first issued in June and relates to a proposed disposal by Sentula to Miranda of its 60% stake in the Nkomati Anthracite Mine.